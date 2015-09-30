Cleveland Indians - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Cleveland Indians - INSIDE PITCH

CLEVELAND -- The reigning American League Cy Young Award winner has had a forgettable year-after. Corey Kluber, who was a surprise winner of pitching’s most prestigious award last year, saw his record fall to 8-16 Monday, as he was the losing pitcher in the Cleveland Indians’ 4-2 loss to Minnesota.

In his Cy Young Award-winning season last year, Kluber was 18-9 with a 2.44 ERA. With one start remaining in 2015, Kluber is 8-16 with a 3.62 ERA. That won-loss record is deceiving, however, because for much of this season Kluber hasn’t gotten much help from his offense.

In 11 of Kluber’s 16 losses, the Indians have scored two or fewer runs. They have been shut out in four of those 16 losses. His last win came on Aug. 14. In six starts since then, he is 0-4 with a 5.13 ERA. He has struggled in three September starts, which he made after missing the first two weeks of the month due to a strained right hamstring, an injury that appears to still be nagging him, based on the results of his starts.

“That (the strained hamstring) is his push-off leg. You can tell it’s not perfect, but he’s still competing his rear end off,” said Indians manager Terry Francona.

“I’ve been battling to get my command back since the injury,” Kluber said. “It hasn’t been spot on, and when I make a mistake it’s elevated and that plays into the hitters’ hands.”

Kluber is also facing lineups that are being very aggressive with him.

“Our plan was to be aggressive and not let him get ahead in the count because then he can go to his off-speed stuff,” said the Twins’ Trevor Plouffe, who homered off Kluber in the first inning. “When he’s trying to get ahead of you with his fastball, that might be the one pitch in the at-bat that you can hit.”

The second game of the Twins-Indians series was rained out Tuesday. It will be made up on Wednesday with the teams playing a doubleheader. In the first game, Twins righty Kyle Gibson (10-11, 3.96) will oppose Indians righty Carlos Carrasco (14-11, 3.44). In the second game, right-hander Mike Pelfrey (6-10, 4.09) will pitch for the Twins and right-hander Cody Anderson (6-3, 3.31) for the Indians.

MLB Team Report - Cleveland Indians - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 77-78

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Doubleheader -- Twins (RHP Kyle Gibson, 10-11, 3.96 ERA) at Indians (RHP Carlos Carrasco, 14-11, 3.44 ERA); Twins (RHP Mike Pelfrey, 6-10, 4.09 ERA) at Indians (RHP Cody Anderson, 6-3, 3.31 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--OF Michael Brantley, who has been plagued by multiple nagging injuries this year, is a question mark for Wednesday’s doubleheader due to a sore right shoulder. Manager Terry Francona wouldn’t rule out shutting down Brantley for the remainder of the season.

--3B Giovanny Urshela remains sidelined with a sore right shoulder. He hasn’t appeared in a game since Sept. 17.

--SS Francisco Lindor's home run in the first inning Monday was his 11th of the season. That's the most home runs by an Indians rookie since Ben Francisco hit 15 in 499 plate appearances in 2008. Lindor has hit his 11 home runs in 412 plate appearances.

--SS Francisco Lindor’s home run in the first inning Monday was his 11th of the season. That’s the most home runs by an Indians rookie since Ben Francisco hit 15 in 499 plate appearances in 2008. Lindor has hit his 11 home runs in 412 plate appearances.

--C Yan Gomes had two of the Indians’ six hits in Monday’s loss. Gomes has a seven-game hitting streak during which he is hitting .357 (10-for-28) with five doubles and a home run.

--RHP Cody Anderson will start the second game of Wednesday’s doubleheader vs. Minnesota. In two starts vs. the Twins this year, Anderson has a 6.75 ERA. In 12 starts against all other teams he has a 2.88 ERA.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Defensively we’ve been drastically better, and we’re just fighting to win games more. We made our share of mistakes and we knew we would because we’re awfully young.” -- Cleveland manager Terry Francona.

MLB Team Report - Cleveland Indians - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--OF Michael Brantley (sore right shoulder) is a question mark for the Sept. 30 doubleheader. Manager Terry Francona wouldn’t rule out shutting down Brantley for the remainder of the season.

--INF Giovanny Urshela (sore right shoulder) did not play Sept. 18-28.

--LHP T.J. House (inflamed left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 13, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 4.

--LHP Nick Hagadone (broken bone in left elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 7, originally due to a lower back strain, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 28. He hurt his elbow while rehabbing, and he underwent season-ending elbow surgery July 23.

ROTATION:

RHP Corey Kluber

RHP Carlos Carrasco

RHP Danny Salazar

RHP Josh Tomlin

RHP Cody Anderson

BULLPEN:

RHP Cody Allen (closer)

RHP Bryan Shaw

RHP Zach McAllister

RHP Ryan Webb

RHP Austin Adams

RHP Jeff Manship

LHP Kyle Crockett

RHP Gavin Floyd

RHP Shawn Armstrong

LHP Giovanni Soto

RHP Trevor Bauer

RHP C.C. Lee

CATCHERS:

Yan Gomes

Roberto Perez

Adam Moore

INFIELDERS:

1B Carlos Santana

2B Jason Kipnis

SS Francisco Lindor

3B Mike Aviles

INF Giovanny Urshela

INF Jose Ramirez

INF Chris Johnson

INF Jesus Aguilar

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Michael Brantley

CF Abraham Almonte

RF Lonnie Chisenhall

OF Ryan Raburn

OF Jerry Sands

OF Michael Martinez