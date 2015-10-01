Cleveland Indians - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Cleveland Indians - INSIDE PITCH

CLEVELAND -- Michael Brantley finished third in the voting for the American League Most Valuable Player Award in 2014. He was almost as good this year, which says a lot about Brantley as a player, considering he played most of the season with two sore shoulders and a sore back.

Brantley will play no more this season, however. Prior to the Indians’ doubleheader split with the Twins on Wednesday, manager Terry Francona said Brantley will not play in any of the Indians’ remaining games due to right shoulder inflammation. Brantley was given a cortisone shot in the shoulder on Wednesday.

“He has given everything he has,” Francona said. “It’s the right thing to do now. I think he knows it. I don’t think he likes it, but I think he understands it. I appreciate how much he tried to play (but) you also have a responsibility to take care of your guys, too.”

Playing hurt for most of the year, Brantley still had the kind of season many players would love to call their own. He hit .310 with 15 home runs, 15 stolen bases, a team-high 84 RBIs and a major league-leading 45 doubles. In 596 plate appearances, he had more walks (60) than strikeouts 51.

Brantley is clearly one of Francona’s favorite players. He is what managers crave in all their players. He’s a dependable, productive, consistent professional who despite a quiet outward demeanor has emerged as one of the Indians’ clubhouse leaders. And as the Indians saw this year, Brantley will not only play hurt, he can still be productive when he’s hurt.

RECORD: 78-79

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Twins (RHP Tyler Duffey, 5-1, 3.14 ERA) at Indians (RHP Trevor Bauer, 11-12, 4.69 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--OF Michael Brantley will not play in any of the Indians’ remaining games. He is being shutdown with inflammation in his right shoulder. Brantley received a cortisone shot on Wednesday. Despite being plagued by a sore back and two sore shoulders, Brantley still produced another quality season, hitting .310 with 15 home runs, a team-high 84 RBIs and a major league-leading 45 doubles. “He has given everything he has,” Francona said. “It’s the right thing to do now.”

--RHP Trevor Bauer will start Thursday’s game. It will be Bauer’s first start since Sept. 13. Bauer was removed from the rotation after that start, and sent to the bullpen, where he made one relief appearance, on Sept. 19.

--2B Jose Ramirez sparked some controversy after hitting a three-run home run in the eighth inning of the second game. Ramirez admired his home run before running to first base, then flipped his bat toward the Minnesota dugout, which resulted in several Twins players yelling at him as he circled the bases. “Good swing, poor judgement,” said Indians manager Terry Francona. “Hitting the home run was good enough. He’ll learn. Hopefully not the hard way, but he’ll learn.”

--RHP Cody Anderson, in his last start of the season, pitched seven scoreless innings on two hits to get the win in the second game. Recalled from Triple-A Columbus at midseason, Anderson made 15 starts and was very impressive, going 7-3 with a 3.05 ERA. In his last five starts, he was 5-0 with a 1.09 ERA. “The way he competes and the way he acts on the mound, he has a very bright future,” said manager Terry Francona.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Defensively we’ve been drastically better, and we’re just fighting to win games more. We made our share of mistakes and we knew we would because we’re awfully young.” -- Cleveland manager Terry Francona.

MEDICAL WATCH:

--OF Michael Brantley (right shoulder inflammation) was shut down for the remainder of the season Sept. 30.

--INF Giovanny Urshela (sore right shoulder) did not play Sept. 18-30.

--LHP T.J. House (inflamed left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 13, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 4.

--LHP Nick Hagadone (broken bone in left elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 7, originally due to a lower back strain, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 28. He hurt his elbow while rehabbing, and he underwent season-ending elbow surgery July 23.

