Cleveland Indians - TeamReport

CLEVELAND -- A few hours after their doubleheader split with the Minnesota Twins on Wednesday, the Cleveland Indians were officially eliminated from the American League wild card race. Houston’s 7-6 win over Seattle late Wednesday night officially ended the Indians’ pursuit of the second wild card.

It’s remarkable that Cleveland was able to remain in contention for a postseason berth this late in the season, since they have been below .500 for virtually the entire year. The Indians have had a winning record for only two days in the 2015 season: April 9, when they were 2-1 and Sept. 26, when they were 77-76.

It’s been a disappointing season for a team that many predicted would be a contender for the American League Central title. One national magazine predicted Cleveland would win the World Series. Instead, the Indians got off to a terrible start, and never fully recovered. They were 7-14 in April.

That has become a pattern of late. The Indians were 11-17 in April of 2014, and 11-13 in April of 2013.

“We’ve got to get that figured out, because getting off to a good start is very important,” said Michael Brantley.

The Indians’ inability to recover from this year’s poor start resulted in them making multiple trades at the trade deadline, in which they sent a handful of veteran players to other teams for prospects. They were the kind of trades teams make when they are conceding a season, but in the Indians’ case the trade actually led to a rejuvenation of their season.

They were 16-12 in August and 14-13 in September.

“We tried to accomplish a number of things in the second half,” Indians manager Terry Francona said. “One was winning, but also to use our young guys. We wanted the young guys to be a part of this, and they all were.”

So while the Indians fell short of reaching the postseason this year, club officials are excited about the many young players that were added to the roster in the second half and performed well. That list includes shortstop Francisco Lindor, third baseman Giovanny Urshela, center fielder Abraham Almonte, and pitchers Cody Anderson, Kyle Crockett, Shawn Armstrong and Austin Adams.

MLB Team Report - Cleveland Indians - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 78-80

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Red Sox (LHP Henry Owens, 4-3, 3.84 ERA) at Indians (RHP Josh Tomlin, 6-2, 3.03 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Trevor Bauer made his final start of the season Thursday, pitching seven strong innings, allowing one run on two hits. Bauer (11-12) had a roller coaster season. After going 1-2 with a 9.49 ERA in September, which included being banished to the bullpen for a couple weeks, he finished strong with his outing Thursday. “I think I took a step in the right direction this year,” he said. “I won more games than before, and had more high quality outings. Obviously I can still do better, but I‘m going in the right direction.”

--3B Giovanny Urshela was in the Indians’ starting lineup Thursday. It was Urshela’s first appearance in a game since Sept. 17. He had been sidelined with a sore right shoulder.

--RHP Cody Anderson, who was 5-0 with a 1.38 ERA in six September starts, is the first rookie in the majors to win five games in September since RHP Anibal Sanchez was 5-1 for the Marlins in 2006.

--DH Jason Kipnis belted his 43rd double of the season in the fourth inning. Kipnis is second in the American League in doubles, trailing only teammate OF Michael Brantley, who has 45.

--RHP Cody Allen threw his team-leading ninth wild pitch in the ninth inning, which allowed the eventual winning run to score. Allen’s nine wild pitches matches his career high set in 2013, and are twice as many as he had last year.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “He was really good. He threw a lot of good fastballs down and away. It’s good to see him go out on a positive note.” -- Cleveland manager Terry Francona, on RHP Trevor Bauer on Thursday.

MLB Team Report - Cleveland Indians - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--INF Giovanny Urshela (sore right shoulder) did not play Sept. 18-30. He returned to the lineup Oct. 1.

--OF Michael Brantley (right shoulder inflammation) last played Sept. 28. He was shut down for the remainder of the season Sept. 30.

--LHP T.J. House (inflamed left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 13, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 4.

--LHP Nick Hagadone (broken bone in left elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 7, originally due to a lower back strain, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 28. He hurt his elbow while rehabbing, and he underwent season-ending elbow surgery July 23.

ROTATION:

RHP Corey Kluber

RHP Carlos Carrasco

RHP Danny Salazar

RHP Josh Tomlin

RHP Cody Anderson

BULLPEN:

RHP Cody Allen (closer)

RHP Bryan Shaw

RHP Zach McAllister

RHP Ryan Webb

RHP Austin Adams

RHP Jeff Manship

LHP Kyle Crockett

RHP Gavin Floyd

RHP Shawn Armstrong

LHP Giovanni Soto

RHP Trevor Bauer

RHP C.C. Lee

CATCHERS:

Yan Gomes

Roberto Perez

Adam Moore

INFIELDERS:

1B Carlos Santana

2B Jason Kipnis

SS Francisco Lindor

3B Mike Aviles

INF Giovanny Urshela

INF Jose Ramirez

INF Chris Johnson

INF Jesus Aguilar

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Michael Brantley

CF Abraham Almonte

RF Lonnie Chisenhall

OF Ryan Raburn

OF Jerry Sands

OF Michael Martinez