Cleveland Indians - TeamReport

CLEVELAND -- One of the more interesting subplots to the Cleveland Indians’ offseason will be whether general manager Chris Antonetti will decide to use some of the team’s starting pitching depth to acquire a much-needed hitter. Certainly the Indians will go into the offseason with more starting pitching depth than they’ve had in years.

On the other hand, as manager Terry Francona points out: “When you think you have enough pitching, go get some more.”

For the Indians, the emergence of rookie Cody Anderson, and the return of veterans Josh Tomlin and Gavin Floyd this year, suddenly gives the team what on paper looks to be ample starting pitching depth, if not a surplus of it.

For most of the year the Indians’ had a Big Four of Corey Kluber, Carlos Carrasco, Danny Salazar and Trevor Bauer. Three of the four reached double figures in victories, and the one who didn‘t, Kluber, is the reigning American League Cy Young Award winner.

Kluber pitched much better than his 8-16 record indicates, and some of his peripherals statistically were even better this year than last. Add to that mix Anderson, a mid-season call-up from Triple-A Columbus, who went 7-3 with a 3.05 ER in 15 starts, and 5-0 with a 1.09 ERA in his last five starts.

Tomlin went 7-2 with a 3.02 ERA in 10 starts after returning from shoulder surgery.

Floyd is a former 17-game winner, who in a five-year span ending in 2012 averaged 12 wins per year for the White Sox. He has been plagued by arm injuries the last three years, including three elbow surgeries. He was signed by the Indians to be a veteran innings eater in the rotation this year, but elbow surgery caused him to miss most of the season.

Floyd, 32, returned in September, pitching out of the bullpen, and he has been impressive: In seven appearances he has a 2.70 ERA. Floyd is also a free agent after the season.

“A lot of us hope he comes back here, but as a free agent he has the right to look around,” Francona said. “The way he’s pitched since coming back this year may well cost us the chance to keep him. He’s done a great job and opened some eyes.”

If Floyd returns that would give the Indians eight quality starters, and that’s not counting T.J. House, who had a 3.35 ERA in 18 starts last year, but missed most of this season with shoulder inflammation.

So while the Indians appear to have a surplus of starting pitching, and roster needs in other areas, whether or not Antonetti sees it that way and decides to trade some of it away won’t be known until after the offseason.

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Corey Kluber will make his final start of the season Saturday. Although Kluber is 8-16 compared to 18-9 in his Cy Young Award-winning season last year, he has more complete games (four), a lower WHIP (1.070), has allowed fewer hits (7.8 per nine innings), fewer walks (1.8), and has a better strikeouts-to-walks ratio (5.49) than he did in his Cy Young season. The Indians have scored two runs or fewer in 11 of Kluber’s 16 losses.

--RHP Josh Tomlin missed the first four months of this season while recovering from shoulder surgery in March. He’s made the most of his time since his return, which he capped by pitching into the seventh inning Friday, allowing two runs to get the win. In 10 starts since his return, he has been outstanding, going 7-2 with a 3.03 ERA. “For the number of starts he’s had, he had a heck of a year, especially with what he has had to battle back from,” said Indians manager Terry Francona.

--1B Carlos Santana’s three-run double was the big hit in the Indians’ four-run third inning. Santana is hitting .314 with a double, a triple, three home runs and 18 RBIs since Sept. 1. “Every year everyone asks what’s wrong with Carlos and then you look up at the end of the year and he’s pushing 90 RBIs, has 100 walks and hopefully 20 home runs,” manager Terry Francona said.

--3B Chris Johnson’s job, since being acquired in a mid-season trade with Atlanta, was to play and hit against left-handed pitchers. Johnson has done well in that area. He had an RBI single off LHP Henry Owens in the third inning Friday. Johnson is hitting .330 (30-91) against left-handers this year.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “For the number of starts he’s had, he had a heck of a year, especially with what he has had to battle back from.” -- Indians manager Terry Francona, on RHP Josh Tomlin.

