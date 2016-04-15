Cleveland Indians - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Cleveland Indians - INSIDE PITCH

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- Marlon Byrd knows that once Lonnie Chisenhall and Michael Brantley return to the lineup, his opportunities will be more limited. So until then the 38-year-old is going to take advantage of every opportunity he has to swing the bat.

Byrd went 2-for-3 with a two-run homer in the sixth inning that gave the Indians a 3-0 lead and all but ended the game given the way Danny Salazar was baffling the Rays’ lineup.

The Indians became the 10th team Byrd has hit a home run for in his career.

“He has the ability to hit ball out of the ballpark,” Indians manager Terry Francona said. “He has done it for a long time and has been real consistent. As he gets his legs under him, because he didn’t have a lot of spring training at-bats, hopefully some of that production comes with it.”

A veteran presence like Byrd is good for the Indians clubhouse and someone Francona knows he can lean on from time to time for his leadership. And Byrd is willing to step in wherever needed.

“I have to go out when asked and make plays,” Byrd said. “And you can’t slump on defense, especially with this pitching staff. You want to make plays for them.”

MLB Team Report - Cleveland Indians - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 4-3

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Mets (RHP Bartolo Colon, 0-1, 1.23 ERA) at Indians (RHP Cody Anderson, 0-0, 3.00 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Danny Salazar pitched six shutout innings and gave up just three hits with nine strikeouts at Tampa Bay to improve his record to 2-0 with a 0.79 ERA. “He kept them off the scoreboard, and we haven’t been in the bullpen a ton,” Indians manager Terry Francona said. “He is getting up in the mid-90s.”

--RF Marlon Byrd went 2-for-3 and hit his first home run with the Indians, the 10th team with which he has gone deep. He is the fifth player to homer for 10 teams, joining Matt Stairs, Todd Zeile, Jose Guillen and Russell Branyan. “My role is whatever they need me to do, I‘m here to do,” Byrd said.

--LF Rajai Davis was 3-for-5 with a home run against the Rays on Thursday. Davis entered the game batting just .143 while primarily manning the leadoff spot. His batting average rose to .231 with Thursday’s effort.

--3B Jose Ramirez was 2-for-5 with two runs and a ninth-inning home run off RHP Danny Farquhar. It was the ninth home run of his career and second off the Rays.

--3B Lonnie Chisenhall (wrist) will drop from Triple-A Columbus to Double-A Akron as he continues a rehab assignment. He went 0-for-8 in three games for Columbus.

--OF Michael Brantley (shoulder) will drop from Triple-A Columbus to Double-A Akron as he continues a rehab assignment. He went 2-for-4 in two games for Columbus.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I think being aggressive was the key for me today. I mixed up my fastball and changeups on the first pitch a lot.” -- RHP Danny Salazar, after throwing six strong innings in the Indians’ 6-0 win over the Rays on Thursday.