Cleveland Indians - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Cleveland Indians - INSIDE PITCH

CLEVELAND -- There’s a good possibility that Michael Brantley could be activated off the disabled list Sunday.

Brantley is scheduled to play back-to-back games Friday and Saturday with Double-A Akron. That’s the last hurdle on his rehab assignment.

The potential addition of the Indians’ best hitter to their lineup couldn’t come at a better time for an offense that is struggling.

At the start of play Thursday, the Indians ranked ninth in the American League in hitting, 10th in runs scored, on base percentage, slugging percentage and OPS, and 14th in home runs. The Indians have scored three or fewer runs in six of their 13 games.

No.1 starter Corey Kluber is 0-3, mainly because of a lack of offensive support. In Kluber’s three starts, the Indians have scored three runs. In their first two games of the Seattle series that ended Thursday, the Indians won 3-2 and lost 2-1. In the 2-1 loss, three Indians pitchers combined on a three-hitter.

So the Indians could use an offensive upgrade, and Brantley will offer a huge one when he rejoins the team. He has been on the disabled list since the start of the season as he completes his rehab from offseason surgery on his right (non-throwing) shoulder.

When Brantley returns, he will go back into the lineup in the No. 3 spot and play left field. In Brantley’s absence, manager Terry Francona has used three different starters in left field. Jose Ramirez started seven games in left field and Marlon Byrd and Rajai Davis have started three games in left.

Lonnie Chisenhall was activated off the disabled list earlier this week. When Brantley returns, the expected starting outfield would be Brantley and perhaps a Chisenhall/Byrd platoon in right field and a Davis/Tyler Naquin platoon in center.

MLB Team Report - Cleveland Indians - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 6-7

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Indians (RHP Josh Tomlin, 1-0, 1.80 ERA) at Tigers (RHP Justin Verlander, 1-1, 7.16 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Cody Allen, the Indians’ normally dependable closer, suffered his first loss of the season Thursday when he gave up a two-out, three-run homer to 2B Robinson Cano in the top of the 10th inning. Prior to that homer Cano was 0-for-7 in his career versus Allen. “I knew I had some success against him,” Allen said. “He’s still very dangerous. I made a bad pitch to a good hitter and he didn’t miss it.”

--RHP Cody Anderson, who was so good in the Indians’ rotation at the end of last season that he earned a spot in the rotation this year, has struggled out of the gate. Anderson gave up five runs on nine hits in 3 2/3 innings Thursday versus Seattle. “Cody was up with his pitches and he made the guys at the bottom of their order more dangerous than they need to be,” manager Terry Francona said. In his last two starts, Anderson has a 10.80 ERA.

--1B Mike Napoli was given the day off until he was called upon as a pinch hitter in the eighth inning, with two outs and the Indians trailing 7-5. Napoli responded with his first career pinch-hit home run -- a two-run shot that tied the game, although the Indians went on to lose in 10 innings. “That’s really impressive to be sitting on the bench for seven innings and then to go up there and be locked in like that,” manager Terry Francona said. “At the moment it was very exciting, but it doesn’t mean anything when you still come away with a loss,” Napoli said.

--RHP Josh Tomlin starts Friday’s game in Detroit. Tomlin is the No. 5 starter in the rotation, and his work has been sporadic due to off days and rainouts. Going back to the end of spring training, Friday will be only his second start in the last 22 days.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Cody was up with his pitches and he made the guys at the bottom of their order more dangerous than they need to be.” -- Manager Terry Francona on RHP Cody Anderson, who allowed five runs and nine hits in 3 2/3 innings Thursday.