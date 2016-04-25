Cleveland Indians - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Cleveland Indians - INSIDE PITCH

DETROIT -- Michael Brantley’s return appears imminent, pending one last meeting between the team’s top outfielder and his bosses.

Brantley flew to Minnesota on Sunday, where the Indians will begin a three-game series on Monday night. He will meet with manager Terry Francona and other members of the staff when they get to the ballpark to decide the next step.

Brantley played in consecutive games for Triple-A Columbus, starting in left field, before taking Sunday off. He underwent surgery in early November for a small labral tear in his right shoulder, an injury he originally suffered while trying to make a diving catch in September. A recovery period of five to six months was projected at that time.

“He’s done a fantastic job of trying to be ready to play,” Francona said on Sunday. “Besides really wanting him (back) because he’s a good player, I don’t stress too much about him because I know he’s doing everything in his power to be ready to play. Proud of him, actually. Sometimes guys get hurt and they have surgery and it takes a while. Just like the way he plays left field and bats third, that’s what he’s done in his rehab.”

Brantley does not need to be ready to play every day to be activated from the disabled list.

“Having him back, if he’s playing two out of three the first week or whatever, is better than not having him back,” Francona said. “As long as he’s healthy when he plays, you can build up the volume. You don’t have to do that in Triple-A. That seems like a waste of some good at-bats.”

His return will affect the playing time of several players, including utility man Jose Ramirez, who has appeared in 12 of the first 16 games. Rajai Davis and Tyler Naquin will also have more difficulty getting on the field.

Undoubtedly, Brantley will make the Indians’ lineup more dangerous. He followed up his breakout 2014 season, when he hit 20 home runs and batted .327, with a 15-homer, 84-RBI, .310 season in which he played 19 fewer games.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Cleveland Indians - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 9-7

STREAK: Won three

NEXT: Indians (RHP Danny Salazar, 2-1, 1.47 ERA) at Twins (LHP Tommy Milone, 0-1, 5.87 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Carlos Carrasco injured his left hamstring during the third inning of his start at Detroit and had to be helped off the field. He is headed to the disabled list and returned to Cleveland for an MRI. He suffered the injury while racing over to cover first base on Andrew Romine’s grounder during the third inning. He crumpled to the dirt after getting the out and could not put any pressure on the leg. He was replaced by Trevor Bauer, the top candidate to take his spot in the rotation while Carrasco mends.

--RHP Danny Salazar has looked sharp in his first three starts and will try to keep that going when he opens a three-game series against Minnesota. Salazar was charged with his first loss in three starts on Wednesday despite giving up just two runs on three hits in seven innings against Seattle. He ranks sixth in the American League with a 0.93 WHIP and has struck out 23 batters. The 23-year-old has made seven career starts against the Twins, posting a 3-2 record and 3.38 ERA.

--C Roberto Perez started for just the third time on Sunday, giving Yan Gomes a breather. Perez continued to show impressive patience, walking three times before being retired on a groundout. He walked a total of three times in his previous two starts. Gomes tied his career high with five runs batted in during the Indians’ 10-1 victory over the Tigers on Saturday.

--RHP Bryan Shaw had an unusual outing on Sunday against Detroit. Tigers manager Brad Ausmus twice questioned Shaw’s ability to wear his wedding ring on his glove hand. The umpires convened and allowed Shaw to continue to wear the ring but he put it in his back pocket after Ausmus’ second complaint. “I feel like he made his point the first time,” Shaw said. “The umpires checked my ring, it’s a rubber ring. If you can find a way to scuff a ball with a rubber ring, more power to you. I’ve had it on the last 2 1/2 years and nobody’s said a word about it from any team.”

--LF Jose Ramirez provided an offensive lift on Sunday with two hits, two runs scored and two RBIs from the No. 5 spot in the lineup. Ramirez, who has appeared in 12 of the team’s first 16 games, doubled in a run in the fourth and singled in another the following inning. “He’s not a prototype No. 5 hitter but he can give you a professional at-bat,” manager Terry Francona said. “I don’t know if you want to (bat him fifth) the whole year but he can handle himself just fine.”

QUOTE TO NOTE: “The hope is that it’s not terrible.” -- Indians manager Terry Francona, after starting pitcher Carlos Carrasco suffered a left hamstring injury Sunday.

=====