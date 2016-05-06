Cleveland Indians - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Cleveland Indians - INSIDE PITCH

CLEVELAND -- The Cleveland Indians will conclude their homestand with a three-game series against Kansas City starting Friday night. It will be a series in which the Indians’ starting rotation will become whole again. At least that’s the hope.

Right-hander Cody Anderson is scheduled to be recalled from Triple-A Columbus on Saturday. He will go back into the rotation and start that day against the Royals. Anderson looked like an emerging rotation mainstay at the end of last season, but unfortunately for him, he wasn’t able to carry it over into this year.

Anderson, 25, was called up at midseason last year and went 7-3 with a 3.05 ERA in 15 starts. That included an impressive 5-0 record and 1.09 ERA over his last five starts of the season. That strong finish earned Anderson a spot in the Opening Day rotation this year, but he didn’t stay there for long.

After four starts, Anderson had a record of 0-1 and a 7.65 ERA. In his last three starts his ERA was 9.64 and opposing teams hit .424 against him. He gave up 28 hits and five home runs in 14 innings. It was then that Anderson was sent to Columbus.

Indians officials weren’t giving up on him. But the team had some off days that allowed them to get by with four starting pitchers, so Anderson was sent to Columbus for an out-of-the-spotlight start, in the hopes that he could find some consistency. Manager Terry Francona said, “It was good for him to pitch in a game where the outcome won’t be on the back of his baseball card.”

That’s good because the outcome wasn‘t: Anderson gave up four runs on seven hits, including two home runs in 5 2/3 innings. Nevertheless, he will be recalled to make Saturday’s start against Kansas City and, presumably, remain in the rotation. Indians officials hope that Anderson will be more consistent with his stuff, keep the ball out of the middle of the plate, and pitch closer to the way he did last year.

It’s an important moment for the Indians because their rotation is already had one major setback. No. 2 starter Carlos Carrasco is on the disabled list with a pulled hamstring that is expected to sideline him for at least another month. Trevor Bauer has replaced Carrasco in the rotation. If Anderson continues to struggle upon his return, the Indians’ starting pitching depth will be tested even more.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Cleveland Indians - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 13-12

STREAK: Won three

NEXT: Royals (RHP Yordano Ventura, 2-1, 3.67 ERA) at Indians (RHP Danny Salazar, 2-2, 2.40 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--C Roberto Perez will undergo right thumb surgery Friday. Perez was placed on the disabled list May 1 with what the Indians called a “right thumb injury.” Perez suffered the injury during a collision when he tagged out a runner at home plate in a game against the Phillies on April 30. No timetable has been given for Perez’s return.

--SS Francisco Lindor continues to make outstanding defensive plays on an almost daily basis, and it hasn’t gone unnoticed by the team’s pitchers. “He’s only been here for a year, but it’s almost like you take him for granted,” RHP Corey Kluber said. “You just count on it that anything that is hit to shortstop will be an out. That’s a nice feeling to have.”

--OF Michel Brantley, who missed most of the first month of the season while completing his rehab from offseason shoulder surgery, came into Thursday hitting .167. But he collected four hits in the game to raise his average to .276. “He’s still getting some at bats under his belt, but that looked a lot like him tonight,” manager Terry Francona said.

--RHP Trevor Bauer, who has replaced injured Carlos Carrasco in the starting rotation, allowed three runs and three hits in 5 2/3 innings to get the win Thursday. Bauer, however, was more excited about the Indians completing their second three-game sweep of the Tigers this year than he was about his win. Cleveland was 19-37 versus Detroit over the last three years. “The last couple of years it feels like every time we played them, we’d get bludgeoned. We didn’t just get beat, we got beat bad,” Bauer said.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “He’s only been here for a year, but it’s almost like you take him for granted. You just count on it that anything that is hit to shortstop will be an out. That’s a nice feeling to have.” --RHP Corey Kluber, on SS Francisco Lindor’s defense.