Cleveland Indians - TeamReport

CLEVELAND -- The Cleveland Indians concluded a 5-1 homestand Sunday with a 5-4 win over the Kansas City Royals. They will open a three-game series in Houston on Monday, then it’s back home for five more games.

The Indians have hovered around the .500 mark this season, and part of that could be traced to the unsettled nature of the roster. Manager Terry Francona is still sorting through his options for various roles, not just among the position players but the pitching staff as well.

Sunday, for example, former third baseman and current right fielder Lonnie Chisenhall made his first career start in center field. Chisenhall is the new backup center fielder, following the demotion of rookie Tyler Naquin, who was optioned to Triple-A Columbus despite a .315 batting average. Naquin struggled defensively in center field, however.

With Michael Brantley off the disabled list and Naquin back in Columbus, the Indians’ outfield looks like this: On most days Brantley will start in left field, Davis in center, with a platoon in right field of the left-handed-hitting Chisenhall and right-handed-hitting Marlon Byrd.

On certain days, however, Chisenhall and Byrd could be in the lineup together. Sunday was one of those days. Chisenhall started in center -- and looked very comfortable -- and Byrd was in right field against Kansas City right-hander Edinson Volquez.

The Indians bullpen is also a little unsettled. It contains just one left-hander, Kyle Crockett, and seven right-handers. That eight-man bullpen means the Indians are playing with a three-man bench, and one of those is backup catcher Chris Gimenez, which means it’s essentially a two-man bench.

Francona, however, is an adroit bullpen manager, and he also likes to make liberal use of his extra position players, to the point that everyone on the bench on a given day is, with the exception of Gimenez, a semi-regular. Sunday, for example, the two other bench players were Davis and Jose Ramirez, who have started 18 and 17 games, respectively.

MLB Team Report - Cleveland Indians - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 15-13

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Indians (RHP Corey Kluber, 2-3, 3.35 ERA) at Astros (RHP Mike Fiers, 2-1, 5.35 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--OF Lonnie Chisenhall made his first career start in center field on Sunday. “He did fine. He’s a good outfielder, and he’ll get better (in center) when he gets more comfortable,” manager Terry Francona said. Chisenhall, who normally starts in right field, is also now the backup center fielder behind OF Rajai Davis. Davis became the starter in center field when the Indians optioned OF Tyler Naquin to Triple-A Columbus on Saturday.

--RHP Josh Tomlin got the win in Sunday’s game. Tomlin is 5-0. He is the first Indians pitcher to start a season 5-0 since RHP Justin Masterson in 2011. In 29 innings over those five starts, Tomlin has 19 strikeouts and two walks. He has gone 17 consecutive innings without a walk, and since the start of 2015, Tomlin is 12-0 with a 2.82 ERA in 13 starts following an Indians loss. “That means I‘m doing my job and giving us a chance to win. That’s what a starting pitcher’s job is,” Tomlin said.

--DH Carlos Santana hit a home run off Edinson Volquez leading off the bottom of the first inning. It’s the first leadoff homer by an Indians player at Progressive Field since Sept.14, 2015, when Jason Kipnis did it, also off Volquez. It’s Santana’s second leadoff home run this year. He hit one off RHP Justin Verlander in Detroit, on April 22.

--SS Francisco Lindor has so far avoided the sophomore slump. He leads the Indians in hitting (.324), hits (35) and runs (19). In the six-game homestand that ended Sunday, Lindor hit .435 (10-for-23).

--RHP Bryan Shaw, normally pitches the eighth inning, ahead of closer RHP Cody Allen, but Shaw worked some overtime Sunday, pitching 1 2/3 scoreless and hitless innings. It’s Shaw’s sixth consecutive scoreless appearance, over which he has allowed one hit and no walks in 6 1/3 innings.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “This is the best we’ve seen him throw.” -- Manager Terry Francona, of RHP Bryan Shaw, who has allowed one hit and no walks in 6 1/3 innings of relief.

