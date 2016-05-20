Cleveland Indians - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Cleveland Indians - INSIDE PITCH

CINCINNATI -- Terry Francona has options in his bullpen, options he trusts.

“It’s a good feeling to not feel like you need to hide somebody,” the Cleveland Indians manager said.

The Indians’ 12-inning, 8-7 victory over the Cincinnati Reds on Wednesday was a great example. Cleveland relievers had to cover 6 2/3 innings in relief of rookie Mike Clevinger, who tossed 5 1/3 innings in his major league debut.

Closer Cody Allen who is 9-for-9 in save conversions, wasn’t used in a save situation, and instead he tossed two scoreless innings to earn his first victory of the season.

Dan Otero pitched the 12th inning and allowed a hit and a walk but no runs to earn his first save.

Francona was particularly impressed with Otero and Joba Chamberlain, who extended his scoreless appearances streak to seven.

“They’ve been outstanding,” Francona said. “They’re not going to go the whole year without giving up any runs, but when they’ve pitched, they’ve put up zeros. It helps a lot. For Dan (Wednesday) night, that was huge to have a meaningful inning.”

Overall, the Indians’ bullpen owns a collective 3.63 ERA through 38 games with 10 saves in 14 chances.

The bullpen wasn’t much of an issue Thursday night as Josh Tomlin pitched 7 2/3 innings in a 7-2 win at Cincinnati. Kyle Crockett and Tommy Hunter combined to retire all four batters they faced to seal the victory.

Earlier in the season, only a few roles were defined. Allen was the closer, Bryan Shaw the setup man, Zach McAllister in the middle and Crockett the left-handed specialist.

However, the emergence of Chamberlain and Otero gives Francona flexibility, especially in lengthy games such as Wednesday’s or when a starter has a short outing.

“We feel like our guys are all usable,” Francona said. “And we try to line them up where it makes sense. Sometimes you can‘t. That’s the good part about having guys in the bullpen who can all chip in and help you win.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Cleveland Indians - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 21-17

STREAK: Won four

NEXT: Indians (RHP Corey Kluber, 2-5, 4.30 ERA) at Red Sox (RHP Clay Buchholz, 2-3, 6.11 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Josh Tomlin pitched 7 2/3 innings allowing just two runs and five hits. But, all the talk was about his hitting. Tomlin singled and doubled in his first two at-bats, improving to 6-for-9 in his career. He’s the first Indians player to have two hits in a game since, well, himself in 2011. “I don’t want to tell because his head won’t fit through the door, but that’s impressive,” said manager Terry Francona. When asked if he would consider serving as DH during the upcoming Boston series, Tomlin said “No, my legs are shot.”

--CF Rajai Davis earned most outstanding player honors in this week’s Ohio Cup, the annual interleague series against the in-state rival Reds receiving 30 of 33 media votes. Davis batted .563 (9-for-16) with two homers, three doubles, nine RBIs and 10 runs scored in the four-game series. “He feels good, you can see it,” said manager Terry Francona. “We said it, he’s going to get (hits) in bunches. Hopefully the bunches are big.”

--1B Carlos Santana had a pair of two-run homers Thursday. It was a good sign for an Indians lineup which needs him to produce in the middle. It was his first multi-homer game since July 27, 2014 and sixth of his career. “Hopefully he can continue this,” said manager Terry Francona. “Because if he does, he’s such a connector in our lineup wherever he’s batting.”

--SS Francisco Lindor has hit safely in all seven lifetime games against the Reds. In seven games, he is batting .472 (17-for-36) with 4 doubles and a homer.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We were very aggressive and that’s important. I see a lot of energy with the team. Tomorrow, we fly to Boston. They have a good team. We’ll see what happens.” -- Indians 1B Carlos Santana, after hitting two homers in a win Thursday.