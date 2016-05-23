Cleveland Indians - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Cleveland Indians - INSIDE PITCH

BOSTON -- Having lost two straight games, one ending their five-game winning streak, to the Boston Red Sox, the Cleveland Indians head into Chicago for a makeup doubleheader that opens a four-game series on Monday.

And they do it with two pitchers going Monday both looking for their first 2016 major league victories -- right-handers Michael Clevinger and Cody Anderson.

Clevinger allowed four earned runs on five hits, one a home run, in 5 1/3 innings in his major league debut against the Cincinnati Reds last week. He didn't figure in the decision but the Indians won that game as part of a four-game, two-city Ohio sweep of the Reds.

Anderson, who is being summoned as the 26th man for the double-header and will return to Columbus after the game, was 0-3 with a 7.99 ERA before being optioned for the second time this season May 17. He is 1-0 with a 2.13 ERA in two previous starts against the White Sox and is highly regarded by the organization.

Anderson had a strong start against the White Sox on April 9 in Chicago, not factoring in the decision in a Cleveland loss.

Josh Tomlin, 6-0 with a 3.58 ERA, and supposed staff ace Corey Kluber, coming off a rebound outing and a win in Boston, finish out the series for the Indians, who go to Chicago in second place, 2 1/2 games behind the White Sox in the American League Central.

The Indians were outscored 14-3 in the last two games in Boston -- after running up a 47-18 combined score during their winning stre

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Cleveland Indians - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 22-19

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Doubleheader -- Indians (RHP Michael Clevinger, 0-0, 6.75 ERA) at White Sox (RHPs Mat Latos, 5-1, 4.00 ERA); Indians (RHP Cody Anderson, 0-3, 7.99 ERA) at White Sox (RHP Erik Johnson, 0-1, 7.20 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Danny Salazar turned in his shortest outing of the season Sunday, lasting 4 1/3 innings and allowing four runs on eight hits to the Red Sox. Salazar, who had a 40-pitch, two-run first inning that included getting hit on the left calf by a Hanley Ramirez line drive, was 2-0 with a 1.46 ERA in two previous starts against Boston. As for the liner, Salazar said, "It got me pretty good. I didn't feel it until after I finished the game."

--3B Juan Uribe, who had the first of only two Indians hits -- a double with two out in the seventh inning -- Saturday, doubled his first two times up on Sunday. He walked in the sixth inning and struck out in the ninth. It was his first multi-double game since July 29, 2014. He is hitting .415 in his last 12 games against the Red Sox.

--SS Francisco Lindor was 1-for-4 Sunday. He has 18 hits in his last 10 games, batting .419 over that span.

--1B Mike Napoli, a member of the Red Sox's 2013 championship team, finished off a nightmarish first return to Fenway Park as a visitor by striking out his first three times up Sunday, giving him eight K's in a row, and lining out to left. He was 0-for-13 with nine strikeouts in the three games.

--RHPs Michael Clevinger and Cody Anderson, both going for their first major league wins of the season, start the two games Monday in a doubleheader against the White Sox in Chicago. Clevinger is making his second major league start, while Anderson, 0-3 earlier this season, is coming from Triple-A Columbus as the 26th man for the twin-bill -- and will go back to the minors after the game.

--RHP Austin Adams was recalled from Triple-A Columbus on Sunday, joining the Indians for the series finale against the Red Sox. He pitched the eighth inning, allowing a long double to David Ortiz with two outs before getting out of the inning.

--LHP Kyle Crockett, ineffective in his relief appearance at Fenway Park on Saturday, was optioned to Triple-A Columbus on Sunday. He had no decisions and a 14.73 ERA in 11 relief outings for Cleveland this season.

QUOTE TO NOTE: "Man, a 40-pitch first inning, that's hard. Part of it was he wasn't commanding, part of it is that lineup from top to bottom is about as good as you're going to see. Whether they sustain it or not, I don't know, but when you catch them with the stretch they're on, they took some very good swings." -- Manager Terry Francona, on RHP Danny Salazar's rough beginning Sunday in the Indians' 5-2 loss at Boston.