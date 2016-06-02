Cleveland Indians - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Cleveland Indians - INSIDE PITCH

CLEVELAND -- The Cleveland Indians' already depleted outfield corps took another hit on Wednesday. Veteran Marlon Byrd was suspended for 162 games by Major League Baseball for testing positive for PED. The suspension effectively ends the career of the 38-year-old Byrd, who told his teammates exactly that in a team meeting Wednesday.

"He basically told the guys, 'My career is over, and this is not how I wanted it to end'," Indians manager Terry Francona said.

Going forward, the Indians' outfield situation is more uncertain than ever. Even with Byrd, the Indians were short in the outfield. Infielder Jose Ramirez has started 24 games in left field, more than anyone on the team. Francona said Wednesday that second baseman Michael Martinez might see some playing time in the outfield.

The only true outfielders on the roster are Rajai Davis, Lonnie Chisenhall, and rookie Tyler Naquin, who was recalled from Triple-A Columbus on Wednesday to take the roster spot vacated by Byrd. Former top draft picks Bradley Zimmer and Clint Frazier are both playing well at Double-A Akron, but neither is yet ready for the big leagues.

The X-factor is Michael Brantley, who is currently on the disabled list, for the second time this season due to a sore right shoulder. Brantley had surgery to repair a torn labrum in the shoulder last November, but he has yet to fully recover.

Brantley started the season on the disabled list, was activated, played 11 games, then went back on the DL with soreness in the shoulder. Indians officials refuse to put a timetable on when Brantley will return.

Until Brantley rejoins the team, the Indians' outfield will remain thin and relatively unproductive. Asked if he might have to go outside the organization to add an outfielder, General Manager Chris Antonetti said, "That's something that is yet to be determined. We first want to give an opportunity to the guys we have here."

MLB Team Report - Cleveland Indians - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 27-24

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Royals (RHP Yordano Ventura, 4-3, 5.17 ERA) at Indians (Carlos Carrasco, 2-0, 2.45 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--1B Mike Napoli's first-inning home run was his team-leading 12th of the season. He has homered in three of his last four games, four of his last six and five of his last seven games. He also leads the team with 38 RBIs. Napoli had 25 RBIs in May, the fifth most in the American League behind DH David Ortiz (28), 1B Eric Hosmer (27), OF Mike Trout (27) and OF Khris Davis (26).

--LHP Tom Gorzelanny's contract has been purchased from Triple-A Columbus. Gorzelanny, 33, had a record of 1-1 with one save and a 3.38 ERA in 19 relief appearances at Columbus, holding opposing teams to a .197 batting average.

--RHP Shawn Armstrong has been optioned to Triple-A Columbus. Armstrong was recalled from Columbus on May 31, and in one appearance pitched one inning giving up one run on two hits.

