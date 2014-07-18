Preview: Indians at Tigers

The Detroit Tigers cruised into the All-Star break with a 6 1/2-game lead in the American League Central, well on their way to a fourth straight division title. The Cleveland Indians, who open the second half by visiting the Tigers on Friday, made their run to the playoffs in 2013 with a strong second half and are hoping for more of the same. The Indians are 7 1/2 games behind Detroit after going into the 2013 break 1 1/2 back.

Cleveland just managed to pull into the break with a .500 record at 47-47 when Yan Gomes closed out the first half with a go-ahead two-run homer in the eighth inning to give the Indians a 3-2 win over the Chicago White Sox on Sunday. After struggling through the end of last month, Cleveland picked it up by going 8-4 over the first 12 games of July. Detroit was part of the Indians’ tough June - winning three straight at Cleveland from June 20-22 - and is the same 8-4 in July after having its five-game winning streak snapped at Kansas City on Sunday.

TV: 7:08 p.m. ET, SportsTime Ohio (Cleveland), FSN (Detroit)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Indians RH Trevor Bauer (3-4, 3.84 ERA) vs. Tigers RH Anibal Sanchez (6-3, 3.04)

Bauer is making his second straight start after recording a career-high 10 strikeouts in 6 2/3 scoreless innings against the White Sox on Sunday. The 23-year-old has allowed three or fewer earned runs in each of his last four outings and has pitched into the seventh frame in five of the last six. Bauer was reached for four runs in 6 1/3 innings by the Tigers on June 21, surrendering solo home runs to Victor Martinez, Rajai Davis and Ian Kinsler.

Sanchez was pounded for seven runs in 5 2/3 innings to suffer a loss against Tampa Bay on July 5 but bounced back at Kansas City in his last start. The veteran, who issued four free passes against the Rays, did not walk a batter while allowing one run in seven frames to defeat the Royals. Sanchez struck out eight against Cleveland on April 16 but lasted only five innings and suffered a loss after yielding three runs - two earned - on two hits and four walks.

WALK-OFFS

1. Cleveland optioned RHP Zach McAllister to Triple-A Columbus on Tuesday and will make a corresponding move before Friday‘s contest.

2. Tigers 1B Miguel Cabrera hit a two-run homer in the All-Star Game while RHP Max Scherzer earned the win for the American League.

3. Detroit OF Andy Dirks suffered a setback in his recovery from back surgery and was shut down from a rehab assignment on Wednesday.

PREDICTION: Tigers 5, Indians 3