Preview: Indians at Tigers (Gm 2)

The Cleveland Indians showed off the quick-strike ability of their offense in the series opener and will go for another pair of wins when they visit the Detroit Tigers for a day-night doubleheader on Saturday. The Indians put up seven runs in the seventh inning on Friday to climb out of a 3-0 hole and improve to 9-4 in July. The American League Central-leading Tigers are losers of two in a row after winning five straight.

Detroit appeared to have its rotation rounding into form before the All-Star break but watched as one of its stalwarts came unglued late on Friday, when Anibal Sanchez could not record an out in the seventh. The biggest hurdle for the Tigers is thought to be the bullpen, which had another rough time in the series opener and is the subject of much focus as the trade deadline looms. Cleveland, which was swept by Detroit in a three-game series last month, pulled within 6 1/2 games of the Tigers in the division with Friday’s triumph and is hoping to cut another chunk off that deficit in the doubleheader.

TV: 7:08 p.m. ET, FS1

PITCHING MATCHUP: Indians RH Zach McAllister (3-5, 5.63 ERA) vs. Tigers RH Max Scherzer (11-3, 3.35)

McAllister was sent to the minors on Tuesday but will be recalled to serve as the 26 player for Game 2 on Saturday before heading back to Triple-A Columbus. The 26-year-old made a spot start against the White Sox on July 12 and allowed three runs on four hits in seven innings to suffer the loss. McAllister originally was sent back to the minors after getting knocked around for five runs - four earned - in two frames by Detroit on May 21.

Scherzer earned the win with a scoreless inning for the AL in Tuesday’s All-Star Game and has allowed two or fewer runs in four straight starts. The reigning Cy Young Award winner has notched 35 strikeouts in 28 frames over that span. That stretch started at Cleveland on June 22, when Scherzer allowed one run while striking out eight over six innings.

WALK-OFFS

1. Tigers All-Star 1B Miguel Cabrera stole his first base of the season on Friday and snapped a three-game hitless drought with a pair of singles.

2. Cleveland All-Star LF Michael Brantley has recorded multiple hits in seven of his last 11 games.

3. Detroit All-Star 2B Ian Kinsler has collected seven RBIs in his last seven contests.

PREDICTION: Tigers 4, Indians 1