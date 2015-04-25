Preview: Indians at Tigers

The Detroit Tigers look to snap their longest losing skid of the season when they host the Cleveland Indians in the second of a three-game set on Saturday afternoon. The Tigers dropped three consecutive games to the New York Yankees before getting crushed 13-1 by the Indians in the series opener at Comerica Park.

Detroit’s hot hitting has cooled off considerably in the last two weeks as it has only managed to score eight runs during its four-game skid after putting up 25 in its sweep of the Tribe earlier in April. Cleveland hopes to beat the Tigers in back-to-back games for the first time since July 19, 2014, after its offensive explosion on Friday. Brandon Moss led the way with two home runs and a career-high seven RBIs as the Indians chased previously unbeaten Shane Greene after four innings to halt a seven-game skid to Detroit. “We’re just trying to keep working,” Cleveland manager Terry Francona told reporters. “Any time you hit with runners in scoring position, it’s good.”

TV: 1:08 p.m. ET, Fox Sports 1, SportsTime Ohio (Cleveland)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Indians RHP Trevor Bauer (2-0, 0.95 ERA) vs. Tigers RHP Alfredo Simon (3-0, 1.74 ERA)

Bauer is coming off a stellar performance against the Chicago White Sox, fanning seven batters over seven scoreless innings, but had to settle for a no-decision after the bullpen imploded in the 4-3 setback. The highly touted 24-year-old is riding a 13-inning road scoreless streak and has struck out 26 batters while allowing just two earned runs this season. Bauer is 2-0 in five career starts against Detroit, but hasn’t lasted six full innings in his last two appearances against the Tigers.

Simon continues to impress after striking out seven batters and allowing just one earned run in the 2-1 victory over the New York Yankees on April 20. The 33-year-old has surrendered just one earned run in his last 15 2/3 innings and looks to pick up his second victory over Cleveland in 16 days after an 8-4 victory on April 10. Simon is 2-2 in eight career games (three starts) against the Indians and hopes to shut down Michael Brantley, who is 7-for-12 (.583) with six RBIs against him.

WALK-OFFS

1. The Indians have hit all 14 of their home runs on the road.

2. The Tigers have been held to three runs or fewer in eight of their last 10 games.

3. Detroit 1B Miguel Cabrera is 12-for-18 (.666) in his last four games against Cleveland.

PREDICTION: Tigers 5, Indians 3