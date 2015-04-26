Preview: Indians at Tigers

The Detroit Tigers look to continue their recent dominance of the Cleveland Indians in the rubber match of a three-game set at Comerica Park on Sunday afternoon. The Tigers have won eight of their last nine games against the Indians and are coming off a 4-1 victory on Saturday as Victor Martinez drove in three runs to help Detroit snap a season-high four-game skid.

Miguel Cabrera has terrorized the Tribe by going 12-for-19 with two home runs in five games this season, but was rendered ineffective on Saturday after being walked four times, including three times intentionally. Cleveland missed an opportunity to win back-to-back games for the first time in over two weeks as TJ House gave up three earned runs in three innings after being thrust into a starting role due to Trevor Bauer’s late scratch because of illness. Michael Brantley was the lone bright spot for the Indians, racking up four hits, and is 7-for-8 with two RBIs in the last two games. The Indians haven’t won a series since their opening three-game set against the Houston Astros and hope to avoid losing their second series in two weeks to the Tigers.

TV: 1:08 p.m. ET, SportsTime Ohio (Cleveland), FSN Detroit

PITCHING MATCHUP: Indians RHP Carlos Carrasco (2-1, 2.38 ERA) vs. Tigers LHP Kyle Lobstein (1-1, 3.27 ERA)

Carrasco fanned eight batters over five innings before leaving the game with tightness but earned the victory in the 6-2 triumph over the Chicago White Sox on April 21. The 28-year-old has shown no ill effects from the line drive that hit him in the face on April 14 and has struck out 18 batters while giving up just one walk in 11 1/3 innings season. The sixth-year pro has struggled against the Tigers in his career, compiling a 2-5 record in 12 games (seven starts) while surrendering six home runs.

Lobstein allowed just one earned run on three hits, but walked four batters over six innings in the 5-2 loss to the Yankees on Tuesday. The 25-year-old earned his first victory of the season in the 8-5 win over the Indians on April 12 despite giving up eight hits and three earned runs. Lobstein has yet to lose to Cleveland in three starts and has struck out 15 batters in 15 1/3 innings in his career against the Indians, but hopes to have an answer for Ryan Raburn, who went 2-for-4 with two RBIs two weeks ago.

WALK-OFFS

1. The Tigers have won five of the last six meetings against the Indians in the Motor City.

2. Detroit CF Rajai Davis stole three bases Saturday to give him six on the season.

3. Brantley has nine career four-hit games, with his last three coming against the Tigers.

PREDICTION: Tigers 5, Indians 3