Preview: Indians at Tigers

The Cleveland Indians were held in check offensively for the majority of their six-game homestand before erupting in the finale. The comfortable victory notwithstanding, the Indians will face a stacked deck from the host Detroit Tigers when the American League Central rivals begin a three-game series at Comerica Park on Friday.

Left-hander David Price looks to continue his dominance of Cleveland in the series opener before Justin Verlander (right triceps strain) makes his season debut on Saturday, with Alfredo Simon getting the nod in the finale. A daunting stable of pitchers to be certain awaits the Indians, who scored just 12 runs in the first five contests of their homestand before snapping a three-game skid with a 6-0 triumph over Seattle on Thursday afternoon. Detroit saw its three-game winning streak come to a halt with a 12-3 setback to the Chicago Cubs on Wednesday. The Tigers have enjoyed success versus Cleveland this season, recording 25 runs en route to a sweep at Progressive Field from April 10-12 before winning two of three just two weeks later at home.

TV: 7:08 p.m. ET, SportsTime Ohio (Cleveland), FSN Detroit

PITCHING MATCHUP: Indians RH Danny Salazar (6-1, 3.50 ERA) vs. Tigers LH David Price (5-2, 2.70)

Salazar followed a pair mediocre performances with a dazzling one on Saturday, allowing one run on six hits over seven innings in a 2-1 triumph over Baltimore. The 25-year-old Dominican struck out 10 in the performance, which fell just one shy of the total he produced in a 13-1 rout at Detroit on April 24. Salazar’s six wins this season match his career-high mark from last year, despite making 10 fewer starts.

Price more than answered the bell to help Detroit snap an eight-game skid on Saturday, striking out 11 in a complete-game gem with a 7-1 triumph over the Chicago White Sox. The 29-year-old has dominated the Indians in his career, posting a 7-1 mark while limiting the club to a .218 batting average. Price, however, walked away with a no-decision in his last meeting with Cleveland on April 11 after yielding three unearned runs on four hits in 5 2/3 innings.

WALK-OFFS

1. Detroit OF Yoenis Cespedes, who belted a three-run homer on Wednesday, is 9-for-18 with six runs scored and five RBIs during his five-game hitting streak.

2. Cleveland 3B Giovanny Urshela’s first career hit resulted an RBI single on Thursday before going deep for a solo shot in the fifth inning.

3. The Tigers are expected to recall LHP Ian Krol from Triple-A Toledo, with a corresponding roster move to be made prior to Friday’s game.

PREDICTION: Tigers 5, Indians 1