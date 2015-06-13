Preview: Indians at Tigers

After spending 2 1/2 months on the mend, Justin Verlander feels he is more than ready to make his season debut on Saturday when the Detroit Tigers continue their three-game series against the visiting Cleveland Indians. “It hasn’t been easy, but I worked as hard as I could to get back as soon as I could, so at least I can take solace in that,” said Verlander, who has been sidelined since March 27 with a right triceps strain.

The 2011 American League MVP and Cy Young Award winner made two rehab starts for Triple-A Toledo and deemed himself good to go for Saturday’s tilt. Miguel Cabrera certainly was good to go in the series opener, belting a three-run homer in the sixth inning and adding an RBI double in the eighth as Detroit defeated Cleveland for the 13th time in 15 outings with a 4-0 victory. The two-time AL MVP could keep the power display going on Saturday, as he is a blistering .381 (8-for-21) in his career versus Indians starter Carlos Carrasco. The AL Central cellar-dwelling Indians have dropped four of their last five overall and six of seven to the Tigers this season.

TV: 4:08 p.m. ET, SportsTime Ohio (Cleveland), FSN Detroit

PITCHING MATCHUP: Indians RH Carlos Carrasco (7-5, 4.35 ERA) vs. Tigers RH Justin Verlander (2014: 15-12, 4.54)

Carrasco saw his three-game winning streak halted in emphatic fashion on Sunday, allowing five runs on seven hits in four innings during a 7-3 setback against Baltimore. The 28-year-old Venezuelan fell to 2-6 in his career versus Detroit after another tough performance on April 26, permitting five runs on nine hits in 4 1/3 frames en route to an 8-6 loss. Carrasco has pitched well on the road, posting a 4-2 mark with a 3.58 ERA while limiting the opposition to a .234 batting average.

Verlander allowed one run on four hits with nine strikeouts over 5 2/3 innings in last Saturday’s rehab start with the Mud Hens. The 32-year-old reported no soreness after his 93-pitch performance, and isn’t expected to be on a hard pitch count on Saturday. “There’s not a lot of restraints,” Detroit manager Brad Ausmus told reporters. “If he pitches well, we’ll roll with him.”

WALK-OFFS

1. Detroit 2B Ian Kinsler, who is 12-for-28 with six runs scored during his seven-game hitting streak, is batting .368 (7-for-19) in his career against Carrasco.

2. Cleveland CF Michael Brantley had a single and double in the series opener to extend his hitting streak to 10 games.

3. The Tigers optioned Shane Greene to Triple-A Toledo on Friday and is expected to send fellow RHP Angel Nesbitt to the minors to make room for Verlander.

PREDICTION: Indians 4, Tigers 3