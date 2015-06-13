FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Preview: Indians at Tigers
Sections
Featured
Floridians return to shattered homes as storm arrives in Georgia
Irma's aftermath
Floridians return to shattered homes as storm arrives in Georgia
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Cyber Risk
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Seven stocks to watch during the iPhone launch
Technology
Seven stocks to watch during the iPhone launch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
June 14, 2015 / 12:16 AM / 2 years ago

Preview: Indians at Tigers

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

After spending 2 1/2 months on the mend, Justin Verlander feels he is more than ready to make his season debut on Saturday when the Detroit Tigers continue their three-game series against the visiting Cleveland Indians. “It hasn’t been easy, but I worked as hard as I could to get back as soon as I could, so at least I can take solace in that,” said Verlander, who has been sidelined since March 27 with a right triceps strain.

The 2011 American League MVP and Cy Young Award winner made two rehab starts for Triple-A Toledo and deemed himself good to go for Saturday’s tilt. Miguel Cabrera certainly was good to go in the series opener, belting a three-run homer in the sixth inning and adding an RBI double in the eighth as Detroit defeated Cleveland for the 13th time in 15 outings with a 4-0 victory. The two-time AL MVP could keep the power display going on Saturday, as he is a blistering .381 (8-for-21) in his career versus Indians starter Carlos Carrasco. The AL Central cellar-dwelling Indians have dropped four of their last five overall and six of seven to the Tigers this season.

TV: 4:08 p.m. ET, SportsTime Ohio (Cleveland), FSN Detroit

PITCHING MATCHUP: Indians RH Carlos Carrasco (7-5, 4.35 ERA) vs. Tigers RH Justin Verlander (2014: 15-12, 4.54)

Carrasco saw his three-game winning streak halted in emphatic fashion on Sunday, allowing five runs on seven hits in four innings during a 7-3 setback against Baltimore. The 28-year-old Venezuelan fell to 2-6 in his career versus Detroit after another tough performance on April 26, permitting five runs on nine hits in 4 1/3 frames en route to an 8-6 loss. Carrasco has pitched well on the road, posting a 4-2 mark with a 3.58 ERA while limiting the opposition to a .234 batting average.

Verlander allowed one run on four hits with nine strikeouts over 5 2/3 innings in last Saturday’s rehab start with the Mud Hens. The 32-year-old reported no soreness after his 93-pitch performance, and isn’t expected to be on a hard pitch count on Saturday. “There’s not a lot of restraints,” Detroit manager Brad Ausmus told reporters. “If he pitches well, we’ll roll with him.”

WALK-OFFS

1. Detroit 2B Ian Kinsler, who is 12-for-28 with six runs scored during his seven-game hitting streak, is batting .368 (7-for-19) in his career against Carrasco.

2. Cleveland CF Michael Brantley had a single and double in the series opener to extend his hitting streak to 10 games.

3. The Tigers optioned Shane Greene to Triple-A Toledo on Friday and is expected to send fellow RHP Angel Nesbitt to the minors to make room for Verlander.

PREDICTION: Indians 4, Tigers 3

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.