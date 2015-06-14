Preview: Indians at Tigers

Miguel Cabrera has tormented the Cleveland Indians this season, and the first two contests of the current three-game series have been no different. The two-time American League Most Valuable Player looks to continue his torrid stretch as the Detroit Tigers attempt to win the rubber match on Sunday afternoon.

After belting a three-run homer and an RBI double in the Tigers’ 4-0 series-opening victory, Cabrera had a run-scoring single among his two hits in a 5-4 setback on Saturday. The slugger is a blistering 19-for-30 with four homers and 14 RBIs in eight games versus the Indians this season, and is batting .576 in 33 career at-bats versus Sunday starter Corey Kluber. Cleveland, however, got the last laugh on Saturday for its second win in eight contests against its AL Central rival and third in the last 16 dating to last season. Michael Bourn had a pair of hits on Saturday and is 4-for-9 (.444) in his career versus starter Alfredo Simon.

TV: 1:08 p.m. ET, SportsTime Ohio (Cleveland), FSN Detroit

PITCHING MATCHUP: Indians RH Corey Kluber (3-7, 3.53 ERA) vs. Tigers RH Alfredo Simon (6-3, 2.76)

Kluber suffered the loss in his second straight outing despite pitching well in both of them. After striking out nine in a 4-2 setback to Kansas City on June 3, the 29-year-old allowed two runs on seven hits in as many innings en route to a 3-2 setback to Seattle six days later. Kluber owns a 2-5 career mark versus Detroit, but settled for a no-decision in his last meeting despite striking out 10 in 6 1/3 innings.

Simon struggled out of the gate and yielded four runs in his first two innings, but allowed two hits in his next six frames to pick up the win against the Chicago White Sox on Sunday. The 34-year-old Dominican improved to 3-2 in his career versus Cleveland with two wins in April, including a one-run performance over 6 2/3 innings in a 4-1 triumph on April 25. Simon has pitched well at home, winning three of four decisions while recording a 1.80 ERA and 1.03 WHIP while limiting the opposition to a .214 batting average.

WALK-OFFS

1. Cleveland LF Michael Brantley is riding an 11-game hitting streak and is 10-for-15 (.667) in his career versus Simon.

2. Detroit LF Yoenis Cespedes extended his hitting streak to seven games with three singles on Saturday and is 4-for-10 (.400) in his career against Kluber.

3. Indians 1B Carlos Santana led off the fourth inning with a homer on Saturday, but is just 3-for-24 in his last six games.

PREDICTION: Tigers 4, Indians 2