Preview: Indians at Tigers

The Cleveland Indians will be looking for a big final month from reigning Cy Young Award winner Corey Kluber as they attempt to stay alive in the American League wild-card chase. Kluber will try to halt a three-start winless drought when he faces the host Detroit Tigers on Friday in the opener of a three-game series.

The Indians had won six in a row before dropping the final two of a three-game series against the red-hot Toronto Blue Jays to kick off their nine-game road trip. Despite being four games under .500, they still are within six games of Texas for the second wild card in the American League. The Tigers are in last place in the AL Central after dropping 11 of their last 13, but they have been tough on Kluber, who has beaten them only twice in 13 appearances (12 starts). Detroit counters with Kyle Lobstein, who will be making his first start since May 23.

TV: 7:08 p.m. ET, SportsTime Ohio (Cleveland), FSN Detroit

PITCHING MATCHUP: Tigers RH Corey Kluber (8-13, 3.41 ERA) vs. Tigers LH Kyle Lobstein (3-5, 4.34)

Since stringing together back-to-back complete-game victories, Kluber has had issues keeping the ball in the park with six home runs surrendered in his last three outings. He did not factor in the decision in his last two turns, giving up two earned runs over six innings versus the Los Angeles Angels and one over 7 2/3 frames of an 11-strikeout gem against the Chicago Cubs. He has 43 strikeouts and six walks in his last six starts.

Lobstein was activated from the 60-day disabled list and will make his first start in more than three months after being sidelined with a shoulder injury. The 26-year-old lost his last three outings before he was hurt, including a pair of 3-2 decisions. Lobstein won both of his starts against the Indians earlier this season, giving up three runs on eight hits over five innings on April 12 and three runs in seven frames two weeks later.

WALK-OFFS

1. Tigers 2B Ian Kinsler is 4-for-11 so far this month after batting .362 in August and .366 in July.

2. Indians 1B/DH Carlos Santana has hit safely in 10 straight games.

3. Tigers SS Jose Iglesias suffered a contusion on his right middle finger while attempting to bunt and will be re-evaluated Friday.

PREDICTION: Indians 6, Tigers 3