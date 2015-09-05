Preview: Indians at Tigers

The Cleveland Indians are in sixth place in the race for the two wild cards in the American League but will attempt to continue their recent hot stretch in the second of a three-game series at the Detroit Tigers on Saturday night. The Indians improved to 10-4 in their last 14 games with an 8-1 romp over Detroit in the series opener.

Already without 12-game winner Carlos Carrasco (shoulder), Cleveland had to overcome another setback Friday when reigning Cy Young Award winner Corey Kluber was scratched with a hamstring strain that is expected to cost him two starts. Jerry Sands snapped out of a 2-for-20 funk with a homer, triple and two RBIs as the Indians beat the Tigers for only the 13th time in 13 meetings. Detroit has lost 12 of its last 14 overall and its pitching staff has been ravaged for nearly 10 runs per game over the last seven contests. The Tigers send Alfredo Simon to the mound Saturday against Cleveland’s Danny Salazar.

TV: 7:08 p.m. ET, STO (Cleveland), FSN Detroit

PITCHING MATCHUP: Indians RH Danny Salazar (12-7, 3.27 ERA) vs. Tigers RH Alfredo Simon (11-9, 5.09)

Salazar rebounded from a rare clunker and an illness that forced him to miss a start by limiting the vaunted Toronto lineup to two runs and six hits over seven innings while striking out 10 in his last outing. It was the third consecutive road start for Salazar, who has permitted two runs or fewer in seven of his last nine turns. Salazar has split a pair of decisions against the Tigers this season and is 2-3 with a 3.86 ERA against them.

Unlike Salazar, Simon was bludgeoned by the Blue Jays in his last outing, surrendering four home runs while giving up six runs and six hits over five innings. He was battered for eight runs over 4 1/3 innings by the Los Angeles Angels in his previous start, which came on the heels of a one-hit shutout against Texas. Simon has won each of his three starts versus the Indians this season, allowing four runs over 17 innings.

WALK-OFFS

1. Indians LF Michael Brantley has multiple hits in eight of his last 15 games.

2. Tigers SS Jose Iglesias is expected to miss two weeks with a non-displaced chip fracture on his right middle finger.

3. Carrasco will throw a bullpen session Saturday and, barring a setback, could return to the rotation Tuesday.

