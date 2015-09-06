Preview: Indians at Tigers

The Detroit Tigers aim for their first series win against an American League opponent in nearly a month when they take on the visiting Cleveland Indians in the rubber match of a three-game set Sunday afternoon. The slumping Tigers are 1-8 in their last nine series with the one winning set coming in a two-game sweep of the Chicago Cubs last month.

They had dropped six of their last seven home games before a 6-0 victory Saturday behind Alfredo Simon’s seven solid innings and J.D. Martinez’s 35th home run. Martinez remains the bright spot in a disappointing campaign for Detroit and he’s done plenty of damage against the Indians. In 13 games versus the division rivals, Martinez has five homers and 14 RBIs, helping the Tigers to a 10-4 record in the season series. The emerging slugger has never faced Cleveland starter Cody Anderson, who will oppose Detroit right-hander Justin Verlander in the finale.

TV: 1:08 p.m. ET, STO (Cleveland), FSN Detroit

PITCHING MATCHUP: Indians RH Cody Anderson (2-3, 4.17 ERA) vs. Tigers RH Justin Verlander (3-6, 3.40)

Anderson had his best start in almost two months in a no-decision at Toronto on Tuesday. He limited the high-powered Blue Jays to two runs and three hits in six frames in a game the Indians eventually lost 5-3. The 24-year-old rookie is 1-2 with a 3.16 ERA in five road starts.

After allowing one earned run in 29 innings over his final four August starts, Verlander was reached for four runs (two earned) in 6 2/3 innings of a win at Kansas City to open September. He has lasted at least six frames in eight consecutive outings. The former Cy Young and MVP yielded two runs in five innings against Cleveland in his season debut and is 18-16 with a 4.41 ERA in 41 career meetings.

WALK-OFFS

1. Detroit is 32-23 against AL Central rivals and 30-50 against all other teams.

2. Indians RF Michael Brantley has hit safely in 10 of 12 games versus the Tigers this year while batting .360.

3. Cleveland’s starters have a 6.53 ERA against Detroit.

PREDICTION: Tigers 6, Indians 3