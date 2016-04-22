Preview: Indians at Tigers

The Cleveland Indians failed to win one of their first three series at home but look for better luck on the road as they start a nine-game trip on Friday against the Detroit Tigers. The Indians rallied from five runs down to tie Seattle on Thursday before dropping a 10-7 decision in 10 innings as the back end of their bullpen continued to struggle.

Cleveland needs to get closer Cody Allen (8.53 ERA), who gave up a three-run blast by Robinson Cano on Thursday, and Bryan Shaw (17.36) on track as it takes on the Tigers, Minnesota and Philadelphia during the trek. Josh Tomlin gets the nod for the Indians against veteran right-hander Justin Verlander, who has sandwiched two quality starts around a rough outing to start his campaign. Detroit has dropped three of its last four games, including a 4-0 defeat on Thursday at Kansas City. Ian Kinsler continues to shine for the Tigers, notching four straight multi-hit efforts to raise his batting average to .365.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, SportsTime Ohio (Cleveland), FSN Detroit Plus

PITCHING MATCHUP: Indians RH Josh Tomlin (1-0, 1.80 ERA) vs. Tigers RH Justin Verlander (1-1, 7.16)

Tomlin was solid in his first start of the season on Saturday before leaving with a right hamstring cramp, but he is expected to be ready to face the Tigers. The 31-year-old gave up one run and four hits over five innings in beating the New York Mets, striking out six without issuing a walk. Jarrod Saltalamacchia is 4-for-5 with a home run against Tomlin, who is 3-5 with a 6.20 ERA in 10 career games (six starts) versus Detroit.

Verlander earned his first victory last time out, allowing three runs and seven hits (two homers) to defeat Houston. The 33-year-old, who has recorded 158 career victories, struggled in his only home start of 2016, permitting seven runs and 10 hits over 4 1/3 frames versus Pittsburgh. Carlos Santana has recorded six homers and 10 RBIs but is batting only .208 against Verlander, who is 18-18 with a 4.43 ERA in 43 career starts versus the Indians.

WALK-OFFS

1. Cleveland OF Rajai Davis has hit safely in seven straight games (10-for-31) after he homered and knocked in three runs Thursday.

2. Detroit 1B Miguel Cabrera is off to a slow start (.232, six RBIs) but is batting .353 with 40 homers in 147 career games against the Indians.

3. The Indians have won five of the last seven meetings but went 7-11 in the 2015 season series.

PREDICTION: Tigers 5, Indians 4