Preview: Indians at Tigers

The Cleveland Indians look to continue their success on the road when they visit the Detroit Tigers on Saturday afternoon for the second of a three-game series. Carlos Santana and Marlon Byrd belted solo homers and the Indians rode solid pitching to their fourth victory in six decisions away from home in the early season after a 2-1 win over the Tigers on Friday.

Cleveland has struggled in the bullpen during the first few weeks of the campaign, but received 2 1/3 innings of hitless relief in the series opener to back Josh Tomlin’s strong start. The Indians will turn to Corey Kluber to try and win the series Saturday against Anibal Sanchez. Two-time American league MVP Miguel Cabrera has struggled to a .220 batting average in the first month of the season, but the Tigers standout has had plenty of success against Kluber while recording 19 hits – five homers – in 35 at-bats against the hard-throwing right-hander. Detroit second baseman Ian Kinsler has hit in 10 straight games and 14 of 15 to start the season.

TV: 1:10 p.m. ET, SportsTime Ohio (Cleveland), FSN Detroit

PITCHING MATCHUP: Indians RH Corey Kluber (0-3, 6.16 ERA) vs. Tigers RH Anibal Sanchez (2-1, 4.60)

Kluber has yet to find his top form through the first three starts of the season, giving up six runs and nine hits over six innings against the New York Mets last time out. The 30-year-old had one quality start against Tampa Bay and has struck out 19 in 19 frames. Victor Martinez is also 9-for-25 with three homers versus Kluber, who is 2-6 in 13 games (12 starts) with a 4.71 ERA against Detroit.

Sanchez has struggled with control (eight walks, 15 strikeouts, 15 2/3 innings) in the early going, which has limited the lengths of his performances. The 32-year-old Venezuela native has surrendered three homers in three starts – two last time out in a loss against Houston. Yan Gomes is 4-for-9 with a homer against Sanchez, who is 4-3 with a 2.73 ERA in nine career outings versus the Indians.

WALK-OFFS

1. Martinez has hit safely in six straight contests overall and is hitting .334 against the Indians -- his former team.

2. Cleveland’s rookie OF Tyler Naquin is 7-for-21 over the last eight contests.

3. Tigers OF Justin Upton notched his first RBI in nine games Friday with a run-scoring double to tie the game.

PREDICTION: Indians 4, Tigers 3