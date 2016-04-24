Preview: Indians at Tigers

Slugger Carlos Santana looked comfortable in the leadoff spot the last two contests and may get another shot Sunday when his Cleveland Indians go for a three-game sweep of the host Detroit Tigers. Santana is 4-for-9 in the series, including a homer to open the game Friday and a run-scoring double to support Yan Gomes’ five-RBI outburst during Saturday’s 10-1 rout.

“I don’t think (Santana) is going to be a leadoff hitter the rest of his career,” Cleveland manager Terry Francona told reporters of his designated hitter, who has worked seven walks this year. “But, I also think that he can do some things that are pretty special as a leadoff hitter that can change a game.” Jarrod Saltalamacchia had nine homers all of last season but belted his sixth in the first month of 2016 to provide the only run Saturday for the Tigers, who have scored just twice while losing three straight. Former MVP Miguel Cabrera continues to struggle for Detroit, going 2-for-24 the last six games, and big-ticket free agent acquisition Justin Upton is 3-for-28 the last seven contests with 30 strikeouts on the season. “It’s clearly something with my timing or mechanical,” Upton told reporters. “It’s just not clicking right now.”

TV: 1:10 p.m. ET, MLB Network, SportsTime Ohio (Cleveland), FSN Detroit

PITCHING MATCHUP: Indians RH Carlos Carrasco (2-0, 2.79 ERA) vs. Tigers RH Shane Greene (1-1, 7.15)

Carrasco has been outstanding his last two starts, allowing two runs and eight hits combined over 14 1/3 innings to gain a pair of victories. The 29-year-old Venezuelan boasts 18 strikeouts in 19 1/3 innings overall, but has given up four homers. Cabrera is 9-for-24 with a homer and J.D. Martinez 6-for-18 with a pair of blasts versus Carrasco, who is 4-6 with a 6.29 ERA in 15 games (10 starts) against the Tigers.

Greene struggled last time out while surrendering seven runs on six hits and four walks over 4 1/3 innings to lose at Kansas City. The 27-year-old Floridian, who makes his home debut, won at Pittsburgh with six strong innings and gained a save in his first appearance of the campaign. Mike Napoli is 2-for-3 with a homer and a double versus Greene, who is 1-1 with a 9.00 ERA in two games against Cleveland.

WALK-OFFS

1. Detroit 2B Ian Kinsler went 0-for-3 Saturday, going hitless for just the second time in 16 games this season.

2. Cleveland OF Rajai Davis has hit safely in his last eight games with an at-bat and boasts five RBIs in his past two outings.

3. The Tigers, who are expected to recall LHP Matt Boyd for bullpen depth Sunday, are 2-4 in six home games and gave up at least seven runs in three of the losses.

PREDICTION: Indians 5, Tigers 1