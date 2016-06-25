Preview: Indians at Tigers

The Cleveland Indians are continuing to build a lead atop the American League Central and the Detroit Tigers have provided little resistance in slowing down their division rivals. The Indians look to extend their winning streak to eight games and improve to 8-0 against the Tigers when the teams play the second of a three-game set Saturday in Detroit.

Cleveland has outscored the Tigers 45-16 this season after opening its 10-game road trip by breezing to a 7-4 victory in the series opener. Jason Kipnis had two of his team’s four triples and drove in three runs for the Indians, who also have amassed 45 runs during the overall seven-game winning streak. Cameron Maybin collected three hits and two RBIs for Detroit, which dropped five games behind Cleveland after having its four-game winning streak halted with only its second loss in the last 11 games at Comerica Park. Tigers right-hander Anibal Sanchez has already lost twice to the Indians as he prepares to make his first start since May 31.

TV: 4:10 p.m. ET, SportsTime Ohio (Cleveland), FSN Detroit

PITCHING MATCHUP: Indians RH Carlos Carrasco (2-2, 3.26 ERA) vs. Tigers RH Anibal Sánchez (4-7, 5.97)

Carrasco, winless in four starts since injuring a hamstring versus Detroit and spending 5 1/2 weeks on the disabled list, took a no-decision last time out despite working 7 1/3 strong innings of two-run ball against the Chicago White Sox. He also allowed two runs (on 10 hits) while striking out eight over six innings in a loss to Kansas City in his previous outing. Miguel Cabrera is 9-for-24 versus Carrasco, who is 4-6 with a 6.02 ERA against the Tigers.

Sanchez makes his return to the starting rotation after a three-week stay in the bullpen, where he allowed two runs in six appearances. Sanchez was demoted after a six-start stretch in which he went 0-4 and was throttled for 29 runs, capped by a three-inning stint versus the Los Angeles Angels in which he was tagged for six runs. He’s allowed 11 runs over 11 innings in two losses to the Indians this season to fall to 4-5 with a 3.72 ERA against them.

WALK-OFFS

1. Indians C Yan Gomes, who is 7-for-14 versus Sanchez, sat out Friday after having a cyst drained but is expected to be available Saturday.

2. Cabrera is 1-for-15 over the last four games.

3. The Indians last had four triples in a game in August 2001 at Texas; the last three times they had three triples were at Comerica Park.

PREDICTION: Indians 6, Tigers 5