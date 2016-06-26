Preview: Indians at Tigers

The Detroit Tigers edged the Cleveland Indians by one game in the American League Central back in 2013 by winning 15 of the 19 meetings between the teams. The Indians are well on their way to reversing that mark three years later and attempt to complete a third consecutive three-game sweep of the Tigers on Sunday as the division rivals conclude their series in Detroit.

Cleveland improved to 8-0 against the Tigers this season behind a four-hit shutout from Carlos Carrasco and two homers from Francisco Lindor in Saturday's 6-0 win and has outscored Detroit 51-17. Only one of the meetings has been decided by fewer than three runs, and the Indians have parlayed their recent mastery in this series into a season-high eight-game winning streak overall and a 21-6 mark against their three closest competitors in the division. The Tigers' inability to beat Cleveland is the primary reason they sit six games back of the AL Central leaders and the offense, which scored 22 runs during a four-game home sweep of Seattle leading entering the weekend, has tallied one run or fewer in half of its losses in the season series. Miguel Cabrera - a career .345 hitter versus the Indians - is 4-for-26 with no home runs and no RBIs against them this season.

PITCHING MATCHUP: Indians RH Josh Tomlin (8-1, 3.32 ERA) vs. Tigers RH Justin Verlander (7-5, 3.78)

Tomlin failed to factor into the decision for the third straight time Monday against Tampa Bay, yielding four runs (three earned) - including two homers - on five hits across seven innings. The Texas Tech product hasn't helped himself by allowing five of his 15 homers during his winless stretch but has offset that by not issuing a free pass over that same span. Tomlin has won each of his two starts against the Tigers this season, giving up a total of three runs over 12 2/3 innings.

Verlander remained unbeaten in four June turns on Tuesday, permitting two runs on six hits while walking one and fanning five during a no-decision against Seattle. The 2011 American League MVP has been dominant this month, going 3-0 with a 2.93 ERA, striking out 25 and issuing only four free passes. Verlander has been on the wrong end of his head-to-head battles with Tomlin this season, losing both of his outings while posting a 6.75 ERA to fall to 18-20, 4.53 in 45 starts against the Indians.

1. Cleveland C Yan Gomes is hitting .300 with two home runs and eight RBIs in eight games versus the Tigers this season and .172 with six homers and 21 RBIs in 48 games against everybody else.

2. Detroit CF Cameron Maybin is batting .453 with 17 runs scored and 12 RBIs in 21 home games this season.

3. Indians 2B Jason Kipnis left Saturday's game in the seventh inning due to an illness and is questionable for the finale.

PREDICTION: Indians 3, Tigers 2