Preview: Indians at Tigers

It's almost appropriate that the Cleveland Indians clinched the American League Central title in Detroit on Monday night, since their success against the Tigers played a huge role in winning the division title for the first time since 2007. With the AL Central wrapped up, the Indians can further dent Detroit's playoff hopes when the four-game series continues Tuesday night.

Cleveland improved to 14-2 overall against the Tigers and 7-0 at Comerica Park with Monday's 7-4 victory that left Detroit two games behind Baltimore for the second wild card with six games to play. Whether the Indians will pull back the reins the rest of the way could help the fading chances of the Tigers, who have surrendered 26 runs while losing their last three games. Second baseman Ian Kinsler is on a red-hot tear for Detroit since returning from concussion-like symptoms, going 11-for-18 with seven runs scored in the last four games. Justin Verlander, a 15-game winner for the Tigers, opposes Cleveland's Mike Clevinger on Tuesday.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, MLB Network, SportsTime Ohio (Cleveland), FSN Detroit

PITCHING MATCHUP: Indians RH Mike Clevinger (2-2, 4.65 ERA) vs. Tigers RH Justin Verlander (15-8, 3.21)

Although he hasn't provided many innings since he returned to the starting rotation, Clevinger has been effective over his last three turns -- all no-decisions -- by allowing a combined four runs on nine hits over 13 innings. Clevinger gave up two runs and four hits in five innings against Kansas City in his last outing. He has made just one appearance against Detroit, tossing two scoreless innings of one-hit ball on July 5.

Verlander ended a four-start winless drought by overpowering Minnesota last time out, striking out 11 while giving up two runs on four hits over six innings. He bounced back from a pair of beatings by the Indians with a dominant performance in Cleveland on Sept. 17, giving up one hit over seven scoreless innings in a 1-0 defeat. Carlos Santana is batting only .206 versus Verlander, but has homered seven times in 63 at-bats.

WALK-OFFS

1. Santana and Detroit LF Justin Upton were named co-AL Players of the Week on Monday.

2. Tigers RF J.D. Martinez is 5-for-11 with five RBIs in his last three games.

3. Indians 1B Mike Napoli has 16 RBIs in 16 games against Detroit this season.

PREDICTION: Tigers 5, Indians 3