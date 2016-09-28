Preview: Indians at Tigers

After watching the visiting Cleveland Indians celebrate a division title on their field Monday, the Detroit Tigers reaped one benefit by beating up on what amounted a "B" lineup the following night. Sitting one game behind Baltimore for the American League's second wild card, the Tigers resume their four-game series against the Indians on Wednesday night.

Miguel Cabrera delivered a two-run double in the first inning and a three-run homer in the second to set the tone in Tuesday's 12-0 drubbing, Detroit's third win in 17 games against Cleveland and first at home in eight contests. Tigers outfielder Justin Upton is one homer shy of 30 after belting seven round-trippers to go with 15 RBIs over his last 11 games. With his starting rotation decimated by injuries, Indians manager Terry Francona rested a number of starters Wednesday and appears willing to concede home-field advantage for the postseason. Francona pushed back Wednesday's scheduled starter, Trevor Bauer, in place of reliever Zach McAllister, who has been hit hard by Victor Martinez (11-for-24), Ian Kinsler (7-for-18) and Cabrera (9-for-25).

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, ESPN, STO (Cleveland), FSN Detroit

PITCHING MATCHUP: Indians RH Zach McAllister (3-2, 3.58 ERA) vs. Tigers RH Michael Fulmer (11-7, 2.95)

McAllister has made all but one of his 52 appearances out of the bullpen this season, and in his lone start he faced only seven batters at Toronto on July 2. Given that the 28-year-old has not pitched more than two innings in any outing, the Indians will trot out a bevy of relievers while allowing their few healthy arms to get added rest. McAllister has faced Detroit 22 times, including 10 starts, and posted a 1-3 mark and 5.25 ERA.

Fulmer earned his first victory in nearly six weeks last time out, striking out nine while allowing one run and eight hits over seven innings to beat Kansas City. A top contender for AL Rookie of the Year honors, Fulmer went 0-4 in his previous five starts, a drought that he capped by giving up six runs on seven hits over five innings at Cleveland. Mike Napoli is 4-for-8 with a pair of home runs and seven RBIs against Fulmer.

WALK-OFFS

1. Cabrera has reached 100 RBIs 12 times, two shy of Alex Rodriguez's major league record.

2. Indians RHP Corey Kluber had an MRI exam that revealed a mild quadriceps strain, which is expected to sideline him for seven to 10 days.

3. Tigers 3B Nick Castellanos had a pinch-hit double Tuesday in his first game since breaking his hand on Aug. 6.

PREDICTION: Tigers 7, Indians 4