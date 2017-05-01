Preview: Indians at Tigers

The Cleveland Indians have won four straight series and will take their hot streak into a 10-game road trip, which begins against the Detroit Tigers on Monday with the first of four games between the division rivals. Francisco Lindor homered and drove in three runs to power the Indians to a 12-4 win over Seattle on Sunday in the rubber game of their set.

It was the ninth victory in the last 12 games for Cleveland, which has won four straight series for the first time since its 14-game winning streak last June. The Indians' last series loss came against Detroit in mid-April, when they lost two of three at home. The Tigers are just 4-8 since that set but did manage to snap a four-game slide with a 7-3 win over the Chicago White Sox on Sunday. Justin Upton homered and has hit safely in nine of his last 10 games for the Tigers, who also received a three-RBI performance from No. 9 hitter Jose Iglesias.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, SportsTime Ohio (Cleveland), FSN Detroit

PITCHING MATCHUP: Indians RH Trevor Bauer (2-2, 6.26 ERA) vs. Tigers LH Daniel Norris (1-2, 4.71)

Bauer has recorded just one quality start through four outings this year after giving up four runs over six frames in a win over Houston on Wednesday. The 26-year-old has allowed five home runs, five doubles and one triple among 24 hits thus far, and the Tigers reached him for six runs in five innings on April 14. Iglesias (5-for-8) and Alex Avila (7-for-18, two home runs) have enjoyed their encounters with Bauer, who has posted a 7.24 ERA in 11 career games (10 starts) against Detroit but is 2-0 with a 3.77 mark at Comerica Park.

Norris tossed six scoreless innings opposite Bauer earlier in the season but has since given up nine runs - eight earned - over 8 2/3 frames in two starts. He allowed nine hits - including his first home run this year - and walked two in a season-low four innings Wednesday against Seattle. The 24-year-old Tennessee native is 2-0 with a 1.69 ERA in four career starts versus Cleveland.

WALK-OFFS

1. Avila recorded three hits Sunday to raise his average to .405.

2. Indians RF Abraham Almonte is 7-for-13 with a homer and a triple during his four-game hitting streak.

3. Tigers 2B Ian Kinsler went 0-for-5 on Sunday and is 1-for-22 over his last five contests.

PREDICTION: Indians 6, Tigers 5