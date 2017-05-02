What loomed as a high-voltage matchup between former Cy Young Award winners Corey Kluber and Justin Verlander last month instead turned into a slugfest between the Cleveland Indians and Detroit Tigers. Kluber and Verlander will lock horns again on Tuesday night when the Indians play the second of their 10-game road trip at Detroit's Comerica Field.

Kluber was 3-0 with a 2.25 ERA against Detroit a year ago, but he gave up six runs in 6 1/3 innings on April 15 despite being staked to a seven-run lead through three innings. Verlander, meanwhile, matched a career worst with nine runs allowed in four-plus innings, including the first of two three-run blasts from Jose Ramirez. Cleveland had won four of five overall before Monday's 7-1 loss to the Tigers, who have scored 24 runs while going 3-1 against the Indians this season. Detroit slugger Miguel Cabrera, sidelined since April 21 with a groin strain, is "all systems go" to return to the lineup Tuesday, manager Brad Ausmus said.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, SportsTime Ohio (Cleveland), FSN Detroit

PITCHING MATCHUP: Indians RH Corey Kluber (3-1, 4.19 ERA) vs. Tigers RH Justin Verlander (1-2, 4.60)

Kluber struck out at least 227 batters in each of the last three years and has fanned 27 during his three-start winning streak, including a season-high 10 over seven innings versus Houston last time out. He had his best outing in his previous turn at the Chicago White Sox with a three-hit shutout. Cabrera's return comes at a bad time for Kluber - he is 21-for-50 with five homers and 10 RBIs against him.

Verlander followed up the debacle in Cleveland with a mediocre effort, lasting five innings and walking a season-high six batters while allowing four runs. He bounced back in a big way last time out against Seattle with seven strong innings, surrendering one unearned run on five hits while striking out eight. Ramirez (9-for-22) and Francisco Lindor (9-for-20) have posted big numbers against Verlander, each going deep once.

WALK-OFFS

1. Cabrera had hit safely in seven of eight games with three homers and nine RBIs before he was injured.

2. Indians CF Austin Jackson left Monday's game in the ninth inning when he jammed his toe on the first base bag.

3. Tigers C Alex Avila, batting .400 overall, is 5-for-8 in the last three games.

PREDICTION: Indians 4, Tigers 3