Indians at Tigers, ppd.
April 15, 2014 / 10:22 PM / 3 years ago

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Updated: RECASTS sentence 2, graph 2)

Indians at Tigers, ppd.: Tuesday’s series-opening contest between visiting Cleveland and Detroit has been postponed due to inclement weather.

With temperatures already in the low 30s and expected to dip even lower into the evening, the decision was made to begin the series Wednesday. No makeup date has been announced, but it will be rescheduled during one of the two remaining series in Detroit later in the season - either July 18-20 or Sept. 12-14.

The Tigers’ Anibal Sanchez, who was slated to take the mound Tuesday, will move back a day while Justin Verlander will keep his scheduled Thursday’s start. Indians manager Terry Francona indicated to MLB.com that he will keep his rotation intact, pushing Zach McAllister’s scheduled Tuesday start to Wednesday while letting Danny Salazar work the series finale Thursday.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
