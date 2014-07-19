Indians 6, Tigers 2 (1st): Jason Kipnis and David Murphy each knocked in two runs with a pair of hits while Corey Kluber pitched 8 2/3 solid innings as visiting Cleveland claimed the opener of a day-night doubleheader.

Yan Gomes recorded three hits and scored three times on his 27th birthday while Nick Swisher added an RBI double as the Indians improved to 10-4 in July. Kluber (10-6) allowed two runs on seven hits and one walk with 10 strikeouts in 114 pitches to triumph for the fourth time in five starts.

Miguel Cabrera went 3-for-4 with a run scored while Austin Jackson had two hits and an RBI for the Tigers, who have lost the first two games of the series. Detroit starter Drew VerHagen (0-1) yielded three runs on five hits and three walks over five innings in his major-league debut.

VerHagen held the Indians to a bunt single and a pair of walks over the first four innings, but Lonnie Chisenhall’s leadoff walk started a three-run fifth for Cleveland. Swisher doubled over Jackson’s head in center to drive in Chisenhall (two hits) and scored on Murphy’s base hit before Kipnis capped the rally with a two-out RBI single.

Jackson beat out an two-out infield single to pull the Tigers within 3-1 in their half of the fifth, but Kipnis singled home a run in the seventh to restore a three-run cushion. The Indians added a pair of runs in the ninth as Gomes doubled and scored on Murphy’s single before Asdrubal Cabrera knocked in another with a base hit.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Swisher has 15 RBIs in July after totaling 25 in the first three months of the season, plus March 31. … Kluber has struck out at least 10 batters in a game five times this season, including twice in three starts during July. … Detroit moved RHP Joel Hanrahan to the 60-day disabled list to make room for VerHagen on the 40-man roster and recalled RHP Corey Knebel while optioning RHP Chad Smith to Triple-A Toledo. Knebel gave up two runs in 1 2/3 innings Saturday.