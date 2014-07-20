Indians 5, Tigers 2 (2nd)

(Updated: DELETES “straight” end of second sentence, third graph ADDS first reference to Jackson, first sentence, fifth graph RECASTS first sentence, fifth graph CORRECTS Brantley position, third notebook item)

Indians 5, Tigers 2: Carlos Santana came through with a three-run double in the ninth inning as visiting Cleveland earned a doubleheader sweep of Detroit.

The Tigers brought struggling closer Joe Nathan (4-3) into a tie game in the ninth and the veteran right-hander surrendered a leadoff double and walked two - one intentionally - to load the bases for Santana, who ripped a 2-1 fastball high off the wall in right-center to clear the bases.

Chris Dickerson homered twice for the Indians, who secured a 6-2 victory in the opener of the day-night doubleheader. Carlos Carrasco (3-3) worked a scoreless inning of relief to earn the win and Cody Allen struck out a pair in the ninth for his 13th save as Cleveland pushed its winning streak to four.

Indians starter Zach McAllister walked three in a row in the second inning, the third forcing Torii Hunter across with the first run. Dickerson led off the third with his first blast to tie it up and put the Indians on top in the sixth with a two-out shot, taking Max Scherzer’s changeup out to right.

Austin Jackson, whose walk forced in Detroit’s first run, tripled into the gap in right-center with two outs in the seventh to score Eugenio Suarez and tie the game at 2. Scherzer needed 118 pitches to get through 5 2/3 innings and was charged with two runs on six hits and four walks.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Jackson went 4-for-7 with three RBIs in the doubleheader and has recorded multiple hits in five of the last six games. … McAllister, who was called up to serve as the 26th man, allowed one run on three hits and three walks while striking out six in 5 1/3 frames. … Indians CF Michael Brantley had a double confirmed by replay in the first inning and finished with two hits.