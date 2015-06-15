Tigers 8, Indians 1

DETROIT -- J.D. Martinez broke the game open with a three-run homer in the sixth after Miguel Cabrera blasted another home run deep to center field Sunday to lead the Detroit Tigers to a rain-prolonged 8-1 victory over the Cleveland Indians.

Play was stopped after five complete innings due to a heavy rain, resuming one-hour, 51-minutes later.

Right-hander Scott Atchison relieved starting right-hander Corey Kluber following the rain delay and issued a walk plus a single before Martinez went the other way on a hanging 1-2 curve for his 12th home run of the season.

That boosted Detroit’s lead to 5-0. Designated hitter Tyler Collins hit into a force play with the bases loaded and one out in the ninth to make it 6-0 and catcher Bryan Holaday followed with a two-run double into the left field corner.

Right-hander Alfredo Simon (7-3) started for Detroit and pitched five innings of three-hit shutout ball before the hard rain fell. He walked one and struck out five.

Lefty Blaine Hardy, the loser in Saturday’s game, came in to pitch following the rain and gave up a single before retiring six in a row. Right-hander Alex Wilson survived his own one-out error and a two-out single in pitching a scoreless eighth.

Right-hander Joakim Soria, who had not pitched since June 7, allowed a solo home run to right fielder Brandon Moss, his 11th, plus two others hit in the ninth and was relieved by lefty Tom Gorzelanny for the last out.

Cabrera is hitting .571 over his career against Kluber (3-8). The Detroit first baseman tagged him for a home run just to the left of dead center field that landed against the second wall, about halfway between the flagpole and the television camera box he struck with a three-run homer Friday night. It was his 14th home run of the season.

Cabrera is now 20-for-35 against Kluber with five home runs and 10 RBI.

Detroit scored in the first when center fielder Anthony Gose walked, stole second and scored on a bloop single to left by second baseman Ian Kinsler.

Rookie Francisco Lindor got his first major league hit, a single on which he tripped rounding first, to right after striking out as a pinch hitter in the seventh.

NOTES: Cleveland placed DH Nick Swisher on the 15-day disabled list Sunday and called up SS Francisco Lindor from Triple-A Columbus. LIndor was not in the starting lineup. ... Detroit planned to have DH Victor Martinez lead off and be on base no more than three times Sunday in his first rehab game. ... Indians manager Terry “Tito” Francona told Mike Aviles he wants to keep playing the veteran utility player in the wake of being replaced by Lindor as the starting shortstop. “Mikey has done a really good job for us,” Francona said, “and I want to keep giving him at-bats.” ... Tigers 3B Nick Castellanos was not in the starting lineup as he works out his batting woes.