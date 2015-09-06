Indians 4, Tigers 0

DETROIT -- Rookie Francisco Lindor tripled home two runs in a three-run sixth inning while rookie Cody Anderson and two relievers blanked the Detroit Tigers on three hits Sunday to pace the Cleveland Indians to a 4-0 victory over the Tigers.

The right-handed Anderson (3-3) beat Tigers right-hander Justin Verlander (3-7), with neither pitcher giving up a hit through the first three innings.

Anderson walked two and struck out three in seven innings. He didn’t allow a hit until rookie shortstop Dixon Machado beat out a bunt single following a leadoff walk to center fielder Anthony Gose in the fourth. A double play in that inning and in the fifth, when he gave up a double plus a walk, helped him out of trouble.

Right-hander Brian Shaw gave up a hit in his scoreless eighth and right-hander Cody Allen finished with a perfect ninth.

Verlander held Cleveland hitless until center fielder Abraham Almonte tripled to center with two outs in the fifth.

Indians left fielder Michael Martinez singled up the middle to open the sixth, and second baseman Jason Kipnis singled to second. He was originally ruled out, but the Indians challenged and the call was reversed.

Shortstop Lindor failed in a sacrifice attempt, then rifled his two-run triple to right center. Lindor then scored on a one-out single to center by first baseman Carlos Santana.

Verlander lasted seven innings, giving up three runs on seven hits with two walks and four strikeouts. Five of the seven hits came in the sixth.

Martinez singled in an add-on run off right-hander Neftali Feliz with two outs in the ninth. Almonte had singled with one out and gone to second on a wild pitch.

NOTES: Backup Indians C Roberto Perez took a foul tip off his hand Saturday and precautionary X-rays showed nothing amiss. “He’s stiff but he’s all right,” manager Terry Francona said. ... Tigers RHP Anibal Sanchez (rotator cuff) is scheduled to throw a bullpen Monday with an eye toward returning to the rotation later this month. ... Indians LHP Giovanni Soto made his major league debut Saturday night, getting the last out of the fifth on one pitch. “We’re going to keep an eye on him,” Francona said, tongue in cheek, “but my guess is he’ll probably be able to bounce back.” ... Tigers manager Brad Ausmus held 2B Ian Kinsler out of the starting lineup Sunday in hopes of giving him a day off. He was used as a pinch hitter on Sunday and flied out in the eighth inning.