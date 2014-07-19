Kipnis powers Indians past Tigers

DETROIT -- Jason Kipnis had gone so long without a homer, he forgot how to trot around the bases.

The Cleveland second baseman homered twice, including a three-run blast, to highlight a seven-run, seventh-inning outburst, as the Indians defeated the Detroit Tigers 9-3 on Friday night at Comerica Park.

Kipnis had not cleared the fences since April 21, when he hit one against Kansas City.

“I haven’t even done it in BP in about two months,” said Kipnis, who now has five home runs. “It was nice. The guys were like, ‘You were sprinting around’ and I said, ‘I forgot what it feels like. I don’t remember.’ It came at a big time in the game and it’s always nice to be able to contribute to a win.”

Designated hitter Nick Swisher had a two-run single and shortstop Asdrubal Cabrera followed Kipnis’ first homer with one of his own during the Indians’ highest-scoring inning of the season. Their last seven-run inning was Sept. 12, 2013, against the Chicago White Sox.

“They don’t come too often,” Indians manager Terry Francona said. “When it’s on your side, they’re welcome. We hadn’t done really anything up to that point.”

Kipnis smacked his second homer and Swisher added an RBI double in the ninth. Center fielder Michael Brantley supplied four hits and starter Trevor Bauer (4-4) picked up the win while giving up three runs in six innings for Cleveland (48-47).

Right fielder Torii Hunter had an RBI double for Detroit (53-39). Tigers All-Star designated hitter Victor Martinez contributed two hits in his return after missing eight consecutive games with side soreness.

Detroit starter Anibal Sanchez (6-4) sailed through the first six innings and held a 3-0 lead. But he quickly found trouble in the seventh as Cleveland loaded the bases on two singles and a walk. Swisher’s two-run single knocked out Sanchez, and pinch hitter Ryan Raburn’s double off reliever Ian Krol tied the game at 3.

“He just left some pitches up,” Tigers catcher Alex Avila said of Sanchez. “It’s very rare that you’re going to be able to breeze through. A team is eventually going to make a run and you’ve got to be able to manage that. This one just kind of imploded.”

Al Alburquerque struck out the next two batters but Kipnis knocked a 1-2 pitch into the right-field stands to put the Indians on top.

“He’s such a good player that even when he’s not swinging great, he has a presence at the plate,” Francona said of Kipnis. “He’s going to battle. He will get real hot. Maybe today is the day when we see not just hits but a lot of production with it.”

Kipnis hit what Avila described as an errant slider.

“I wouldn’t say it was a terrible pitch but you’re probably looking for the strikeout right there,” he said. “It caught a little more of the plate rather than going down and in. You’re talking about centimeters. That’s all it takes.”

The Indians’ Cabrera hit his ninth homer on the next pitch to make it 7-3.

The Tigers had taken a 1-0 lead in the first inning on second baseman Ian Kinsler’s bases-loaded sacrifice fly.

Hunter lifted the Tigers to a 3-0 advantage in the fourth. Following singles by Victor Martinez and left fielder J.D. Martinez, Hunter drilled an opposite-field double to knock in Victor Martinez, but J.D. Martinez was thrown out at the plate.

Hunter scored with third baseman Nick Castellanos batting when he stole third and scampered home on catcher Yan Gomes’ throwing error. Gomes has 12 errors, a major league high for catchers.

NOTES: The teams play a day-night doubleheader on Saturday because of an April 15 postponement. RHP Drew VerHagen will make his major league debut in the opener for Detroit after having his contract purchased from Triple-A Toledo. VerHagen was 6-7 with a 3.67 ERA for the Mud Hens. ... RHP C.C. Lee was recalled from Triple-A Columbus by the Indians, temporarily giving them 10 relievers on the roster. Lee appeared in 13 games with Cleveland in April and May and went 0-0 with a 4.76 ERA. ... Cleveland RHP Justin Masterson will begin a rehab assignment at Columbus on Sunday night with a start against Indianapolis. Masterson went on the 15-day disabled list July 8 with right knee inflammation. ... Cleveland began an 11-game, 10-day road trip, all against American League Central teams. ... The Tigers agreed to a 20-year extension of its spring training agreement with the city of Lakeland, Fla. The contract now runs through 2036.