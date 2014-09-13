Tigers win, regain first place

DETROIT -- J.D. Martinez passed the “surprise” stage quite some time ago.

J.D. Martinez hit a two-run home run in the fourth inning and added a two-run triple in the seventh Friday night to back a strong David Price start and lead the Detroit Tigers to a 7-2 victory over the Cleveland Indians.

The win vaulted Detroit back over Kansas City, which lost 4-2 to Boston, into first place by a half-game in the American League Central Division. Cleveland is 4 1/2 in back of Detroit.

J.D. Martinez now has 21 home runs and 69 RBIs and is batting .305 in 108 games with Detroit, which signed him late in spring training when the Houston Astros released him.

”He’s been a huge find for them,“ Cleveland manager Terry Francona said. ”I don’t know if ‘find’ is the right word. When he came up with Houston, one month he had 45 RBIs, which I believe is still the record for them.

“But he’s been a find in that he was in Triple-A for them and now he’s hitting fifth. He makes it that much tougher to pitch to (Miguel) Cabrera and (Victor) Martinez.”

“I’ve known him since Little League,” said Tigers’ catcher Alex Avila, whose RBI single to third followed J.D. Martinez’s two-run triple off the right-center wall. “He’s always had power, been able to hit home runs. When he was with Houston, he was hitting fourth.”

His home run broke a 1-1 tie and his triple made it 6-1. First baseman Victor Martinez hit an RBI single in front of J.D. Martinez. Second baseman Ian Kinsler had a two-out double in the third to create a 1-1 tie.

“He threw me a slider on the first pitch,” J.D. Martinez said. “I was looking for a pitch out over the plate on the second one.”

The left-handed Price (14-11) allowed a second-inning homer to Cleveland right fielder Ryan Raburn and seven other hits in 7 2/3 innings. Price didn’t walk anybody and struck out seven.

”I thought I pitched well,“ Price said. ”I was getting that leadoff man out. Defensively, we had some great plays like Ian Kinsler catching that line drive and Alex (Avila) jumping to catch that ball in front of the net (behind home plate).

“I know the stuff I possess on the mound is good enough for me to be dominant.”

Price threw 97 pitches but was taken out after giving up a two-out single in the eighth.

Right-hander Jim Johnson got the final out of the inning, then gave up a ninth-inning run on third baseman Lonnie Chisenhall’s double to right-center, on which pinch-hitter Jason Giambi chugged around from first to score.

Right-hander Carlos Carrasco (7-5) was charged with Detroit’s first four runs. He gave up seven hits in 6 2/3 innings.

”He continues to be a really good pitcher for us,“ Francona said. ”But against their lineup, if you make a mistake there’s a good chance they’re going to make you pay.

“He threw Martinez a breaking ball on the first pitch then tried to go away with a fastball but it got way too much of the plate.”

Cleveland opened a 1-0 lead in the second inning when Raburn slammed a fastball over the left-center fence for his fourth home run of the season.

Detroit opened the season in first place in the AL Central and remained there through Aug. 10. The Royals passed the Tigers the next day and had been there since, with the teams tied on two days.

NOTES: Tigers LHP Phil Coke was questionable for Friday’s game after hurting his right hip trying to field a bunt Wednesday night. He did not play Friday. ... LF Michael Brantley served as manager Terry Francona’s designated hitter after playing in both games of Thursday’s doubleheader against Minnesota. ... SS Eugenio Suarez was back in Detroit’s starting lineup after watching SS Andrew Romine start four in a row. ... RHP Corey Kluber and LHP T.J. House, who each started one game of Cleveland’s double win Thursday over Minnesota, will pitch Tuesday and Wednesday, respectively, Francona said.