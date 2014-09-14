Avila’s two-run homer lifts Tigers

DETROIT -- Alex Avila’s formula for late-inning success is simple: Keep it, um, simple.

Avila hit a deciding two-run home run on a 3-2 pitch with two outs in the eighth inning Saturday night that gave the Detroit Tigers a come-from-behind 5-4 victory over the Cleveland Indians and protected Detroit’s half-game lead in the American League Central Division.

Then Avila went back behind the plate and guided right-handed closer Joe Nathan through the ninth for Detroit’s fifth win in six games. Kansas City remained a half-game behind, with third-place Cleveland falling 5 1/2 games off the pace.

“You try to keep it as simple as possible,” said Avila, whose clutch hit ratio seems to be better than his .222 batting average. “They say every game counts, but in September everything is magnified.”

Right-handed reliever Bryan Shaw (5-4) walked first baseman Miguel Cabrera leading off and he was taken out for pinch runner Ezequiel Carrera, who stole second with Avila at bat and two outs.

Avila hit a hanging 80 mph curveball into the right-field seats for his 11th home run.

”Once you get to two strikes, you’re just trying to make solid contact,“ Avila said. ”I’ve got enough power that I‘m able to get the ball into the seats.

”Shaw has got a really good cut fastball. But after the first pitch he gave me a steady diet of curveballs. He made me look silly on that 1-1 pitch.

“He got that 3-2 pitch just up enough for me to put a good swing on it. He’s tough. That’s why he’s their eighth-inning guy.”

”The count was full,“ Cleveland manager Terry Francona said. ”I think it was a slider that probably caught too much of the plate.

“When you’ve got the tying run on base, that makes any mistakes you make magnified.”

Five of Avila’s 11 home runs have come in the seventh inning or later.

Nathan earned his 31st save for pitching a scoreless ninth and the win went to right-hander Joba Chamberlain (2-5), who stranded two runners in the top of the eighth thanks to a great diving catch by right fielder Torii Hunter.

“It wasn’t just that pitch that beat us,” Francona said. “When Torii Hunter catches that ball, it saves two runs. They’re a good team, tough to play.”

Nathan walked the leadoff batter in the ninth and he was sacrificed to second base, but the closer converted his 16th save in his last 17 chances via a strikeout and flyout.

Left-hander Kyle Lobstein barely had time to settle in before he found himself trailing 2-0. Indians center fielder Michael Bourn doubled leading off the game and, one out later, left fielder Michael Brantley crushed a 3-2 pitch into the right-field seats for his 19th home run of the season.

Detroit tied the score 2-2 in the third inning on a single by second baseman Ian Kinsler and a sacrifice fly by Hunter.

Shortstop Mike Aviles slapped a two-run double to right field to give the Indians a 4-3 lead in the fifth inning after designated hitter Victor Martinez hit his 31st home run, a solo shot in the fourth, off right-hander Danny Salazar.

Right-handers Al Alburquerque, Joakim Soria, Joba Chamberlain and Nathan worked a scoreless inning apiece to somewhat redeem a bullpen that has been less than solid this season.

“I thought Lobstein did a good job, too,” Avila said. “He made a couple of mistakes, but those were pitches I called. I’ll take the blame. It’s always my fault.”

NOTES: Cleveland manager Terry Francona has changed his plans and will skip LHP T.J. House’s turn in the rotation so the rest of the starters can pitch on regular rest. House will pitch next against Minnesota, which has more left-handed hitters. ... On the list of things you don’t know about Francona: He’s an avid cribbage player and brings a board with him on the road. ... Manager Brad Ausmus of Detroit will chose his shortstop daily, either veteran Andrew Romine or rookie Eugenio Suarez, depending on the opposing pitcher and statistics. ... Although Ausmus wouldn’t be pinned down, LHP Phil Coke had so much pre-game wrap around his sore back it was unlikely he would have been able to pitch Saturday. He hopes to return Sunday.