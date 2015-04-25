EditorsNote: FIxes Moss’ RBI total in fourth graf. He had seven RBIs.

Moss helps power Indians past Tigers

DETROIT -- Big hitting by Brandon Moss would be a big thing for the Cleveland Indians.

For most of this young season, Moss’ bat was as quiet as an unplugged church organ. He was batting just .162 entering Friday night.

But getting to Comerica Park always seems to wake up a sleeping Moss bat. He was hitting .447 in Detroit’s home park.

Moss recharged his offense with a pair of home runs that drove in five runs and added a two-run double to give him a seven-RBI game in the Cleveland Indians’ 13-1 victory over Detroit that handed the skidding Tigers their fourth loss in a row.

Almost lost in the power display was a power pitching performance by right-hander Danny Salazar, who fanned a career-best 11 batters in seven innings of work.

”When he gets hot,“ manager Tito Francona of Cleveland said, ”there’s production that goes with it. This shows what he’s capable of.

“He knows he hasn’t been productive early. And when you’re new, you’re trying to impress.”

Cleveland obtained Moss in a deal with Oakland during the offseason after he’d undergone hip surgery.

“He worked like a demon rehabbing,” Francona said. “We thought maybe he’d be ready by Opening Day; he was ready by about the 10th day of spring training.”

Moss now has seven home runs and 22 RBIs in 11 games at Comerica Park, where he now is hitting .465.

”I don’t know why I hit well here,“ Moss said. ”I see the ball well. It’s a good hitting background. But they have good pitchers.

“I‘m trying to jump on anything I can that’s a strike. I felt like the last couple of weeks I was a bit passive. I was taking a lot of pitches I should be hitting early.”

The right-handed Salazar (2-0) allowed six hits and walked three in his second start since being recalled from the minors. Right-handers Scott Atchison and Anthony Swarzak worked the eighth and ninth, respectively.

Detroit reliever Al Alburquerque gave up a pair of two-run home runs, one to third baseman Lonnie Chisenhall in the eighth and Moss’ second home run of the game in the ninth. He now has three home runs.

Detroit scored 25 runs in a three-game sweep of Cleveland April 10-12 but has scored just 31 in 11 games since.

“It’s a long season,” Tigers’ manager Brad Ausmus said. “You know, I think we’re cold with the bats, quite frankly. I know we gave up runs today, but overall the last -- since the Cleveland series, with the exception of the one game against the White Sox, our bats have been cold.”

The Indians packed their lineup with left-handers against right-hander Shane Greene (3-1) and southpaws are now swinging at a .285 (61-for-214) clip off him.

“He’s gotten left-handers out before,” catcher Alex Avila of Detroit said, “and I‘m sure he’ll get them out in his next start.”

Greene retired the first two batters he faced on comebackers but gave up a single, a walk and then a two-run double to Indians right fielder Moss to stake Salazar to a 2-0 lead.

A double in the second plus a sacrifice and sacrifice fly by shortstop Jose Ramirez made it 3-0.

Detroit third baseman Nick Castellanos knocked the margin down to 3-1 with a solo home run in the bottom of the second, but Cleveland torched Greene for five runs in the fifth to knock him out without retiring a batter.

Ramirez singled, center fielder Michael Bourn walked, second baseman Jason Kipnis bunted for a single, left fielder Michael Brantley singled in one run and first baseman Carlos Santana doubled home two.

“It was just leaving balls up,” Ausmus said of his starter. “He’s a sinkerball pitcher, and if he doesn’t have his changeup in the right location, against a predominantly left-handed lineup, and if he’s not down with that two-seamer -- I don’t want to say it’s easy pickings, but Major League hitters take advantage of that.”

Newly recalled right-hander Alex Wilson was greeted by Moss’ three-run home run on his first pitch.

NOTES: INF/OF Zach Walters (right oblique strain) was activated off Cleveland’s disabled list Friday and optioned to Triple-A Columbus, where he was two games into a rehab assignment. ... Cleveland 1B/OF Nick Swisher (knee surgery) was to begin a rehab assignment with Columbus. “We’ll see where he is Monday and map out a plan then,” manager Terry Francona said. ... Tigers manager Brad Ausmus and several players went to watch the Detroit Red Wings’ playoff game Thursday after the Tigers’ 2-1 loss to the New York Yankees. The Red Wings were ahead 2-0 late in the third period when Ausmus left but eventually dropped a 3-2 overtime decision to the Tampa Bay Lightning. “Plenty of other people were leaving with seven minutes to go,” Ausmus said, “so don’t try to blame it on me.”