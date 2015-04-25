Simon (4-0) pitches Tigers over Indians

DETROIT -- Alfredo Simon seems as unflappable as the gulls and pigeons that circle around Comerica Park on game days.

Simon made it four wins in four starts for Detroit on Saturday, hurling 6 2/3 innings of one-run ball to help the Tigers snap a four-game losing streak with a 4-1 victory over the Cleveland Indians.

“He sure looks nervous,” manager Brad Ausmus remarked to catcher Alex Avila before the right-hander acquired from Cincinnati took the mound.

”He was being sarcastic,“ Avila said. ”I’ve never seen a pitcher quite like him. The closest might have been Doug Fister. He could take a nap, wake up 30 minutes before game time and go pitch eight innings.

“When Simon is warming up, it looks like he’s in the back yard throwing a whiffle ball around. Nothing bothers him on the mound.”

Avila said there was one time during the game when Simon appeared to be ruffled.

His 2-0 pitch to Cleveland shortstop Jose Ramirez with one out and a man on first in the seventh was called a ball. Simon then threw a pitch that Ramirez popped up into foul territory near third for the second out of the inning.

Ausmus came out and removed Simon in favor of southpaw Tom Gorzelanny, who ended the inning with a strikeout and then pitched the eighth. That inning ended with Gorzelanny getting right fielder Brando Moss -- who had seven RBIs Friday night on two home runs and a double -- to ground into a first-pitch inning-ending double play with runners on first and third.

Pitching coach Jeff Jones went to the mound when Moss came to the plate, and the discussion centered on throwing something hard inside to the right fielder.

“We decided to go with a fastball or slider inside. We figured he’d be looking for a first-pitch breaking ball. He hit it right at the second baseman for a double play,” Avila said. “You couldn’t have written it up any better.”

Simon (4-0, 1.65 ERA) gave up six hits and Cleveland’s lone run, walking two and striking out three.

Designated hitter Victor Martinez drove in the first three of Detroit’s runs, getting a two-run line single to right with the bases loaded in the first and a bloop RBI single to center with runners on first and third in the third.

Joakim Soria pitched the ninth to earn his sixth save.

Cleveland left-hander T.J. House was called on to make an emergency start when scheduled right-hander Trevor Bauer couldn’t make it through warmups due to illness. House had not pitched since Sunday against the Minnesota Twins and was slated to start Tuesday against Kansas City.

House (0-3) lasted just three innings, throwing 69 pitches, and was charged with Detroit’s first three runs.

”He was sick,“ manager Tito Francona of Cleveland said of Bauer, who will start Tuesday in House’s place. ”It was not from the flu. More likely it was something he ate (Friday) night. Something didn’t go down well.

”He came in early and started taking on a lot of fluids but we told him to be careful. We didn’t want him to pitch an inning and then have to come out.

“We had T.J. on alert. It’s not easy, though. He threw a ‘side’ (side session, a bullpen) Friday night. It’s tough duty to pitch against them anyway.”

House has been struggling to get into a rhythm and didn’t find it Saturday. He faced six batters in the first, worked a clean second and pitched to seven in the third. Former starting right-hander Zach McAllister relieved to begin the fourth.

McAllister surrendered an RBI double to second baseman Ian Kinsler in the fourth.

The Indians scored in the third when second baseman Jason Kipnis singled, stole second and romped home on a ground single to right by left fielder Michael Brantley, who went 4-for-4 with two doubles.

Detroit first baseman Miguel Cabrera walked four times, the last three intentionally. Cleveland declined to walk him with two on and first base open with two outs in the eight. Cabrera hit a 3-0 pitch to center to end the inning.

NOTES: Indians RF/1B/DH Nick Swisher (knee surgery) collected three singles Friday night in his first rehab game. He did not play Saturday but will play nine innings Sunday before joining the team Monday to determine what comes next. ... Detroit CF Anthony Gose was given a day off to get his swing back on track. “He’s in a bit of a funk right now,” manager Brad Ausmus said of Gose, who singled and struck out four times Friday night. ... All 15 Cleveland hits Friday night were by left-handed batters, which STATS LLC said marked just the 13th time since 1974 a team has scored 10 or more runs without a right-handed batter getting a hit. ... The Tigers entered the game having turned 19 double plays, second most in the AL to the 20 turned by the New York Yankees.