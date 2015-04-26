Tigers ride Cabrera, defense to win over Indians

DETROIT -- In an 8-6 win you can usually count on defense to get overlooked.

First baseman Miguel Cabrera drove in three runs with a home run plus a sacrifice fly, and right fielder J.D. Martinez added a two-run double Sunday but it was strong Detroit defense that was a key to helping the Tigers defeat the Cleveland Indians, 8-6.

Shortstop Jose Iglesias went into medium-depth left field on the dead run and snatched a popup right out from in front of left fielder Yoenis Cespedes with a runner on first and one out in the ninth. It appeared the ball was sure to drop.

”I don’t know what the heck he was doing,“ Detroit second baseman Ian Kinsler said of Iglesias, tongue more than a little in his cheek. ”All he had to do was turn around and make the catch. At least it would have looked more normal.

“But really, he does that. He works on that in practice.”

Added Cleveland manager Tito Francona: “He’s very good defensively. They’re better defensively than they were before. At shortstop, in center.”

Center fielder Rajai Davis, who felt his groin tighten up after he singled in the ninth and was taken out of the game as a precaution, ranged far into right center in the third to rob second baseman Jason Kipnis of a hit with a man on and one out.

Cespedes caught a ball near the fence by designated hitter Ryan Raburn in deep left center to end the sixth. Replacement center fielder Anthony Gose made a tough catch in left center look easy after pinch-hitter David Murphy had greeted right-hander Joakim Soria with a home run in the ninth.

Lefty Kyle Lobstein stymied Cleveland on six hits over seven innings, leaving with a 7-3 lead, but the Detroit bullpen displayed some of its trademark shakiness. Lobstein (2-1) struggled through five innings in a win over Cleveland earlier this month but worked more from ahead in the count this time, walking two and striking out four.

“He spins the ball,” Francona said. “He worked in and out. Don’t forget, they have a game plan, too.”

Tigers rookie right-hander Angel Nesbitt gave up an RBI single to first baseman Carlos Santana in the eighth, and southpaw Blaine Hardy yielded a sacrifice fly to right fielder Brandon Moss to close the gap to 7-5.

Center fielder Michael Bourn, batting ninth for the first time in his career, drove in the Indians’ third run when he grounded into a force play with runners at first and third and one out in the seventh.

“We got some chances,” Francona said. “We got a guy thrown out at third.”

Davis hit a one-out single ahead of first baseman Cabrera’s third home run of the season, which came off right-handed reliever Scott Atchison in the sixth and put Detroit up 7-2. Right fielder Martinez hit his two-run bases-loaded double off right-hander Carlos Carrasco (2-2) in the fifth.

Cabrera added a sacrifice fly for an 8-5 lead in the eighth. Soria gave up the leadoff home run in the ninth but still got his seventh save.

Cleveland shaved its deficit to a run, 3-2, in the fourth when Moss grounded an RBI single to right with runners on first and second. Raburn was tagged out in a rundown trying to score from third with one out on a grounder to first.

Detroit took a 3-1 in the third thanks to a beat-the-shift single by designated hitter Victor Martinez.

Cabrera grounded a meek single up the middle, and Martinez, with an open left side stretching from third nearly to second, leaned over for an outside pitch and poked it down the left field line to send Cabrera to third. He scored when J.D. Martinez grounded into a double play.

Raburn doubled home a run for the Indians in the second, making it 2-1, but was thrown out trying to stretch it into a triple.

Davis led off the first with a triple to get a hit in his ninth straight game, and he scored on a single by second baseman Ian Kinsler. Cabrera singled Kinsler to third, and Victor Martinez hit a sacrifice fly to get the Tigers off to a 2-0 start.

“We had a tough home stand,” Kinsler said of Detroit’s 5-5 stretch. “But we won two out of three series. We needed this win. Now we feel good getting on that airplane (to Minnesota).”

NOTES: CF Michael Bourn, hitting .180, was dropped from leadoff to the ninth spot in Cleveland's batting order for the game. "This isn't a Rolodex thing; a fantasy league thing," manager Tito Francona said. "You think about this, because they're people." It's the first time Bourn has batted ninth. He was 0-for-4 but on twice through forceouts. ... C James McCann got a start over regular C Alex Avila for Detroit, in large part "because he hasn't played since Monday," according to manager Brad Ausmus. ... RHP Trevor Bauer, scratched Saturday due to illness, wasn't able to throw Sunday. "We'll see how it goes Monday," Francona said in terms of whether he'll be able to start Tuesday. ... Tigers closer RHP Joakim Soria had pitched a 1-2-3 ninth in each of his last five games before Sunday. He yielded a pinch-hit home run Sunday but stuck around for his seventh save.