Cabrera, Price power Tigers over Indians

DETROIT -- It was sheer raw power.

Miguel Cabrera showed some of the power in his bat and David Price put on a precision fastball display Friday night to help the Detroit Tigers subdue the Cleveland Indians, 4-0.

“Wow, wow and wow,” said designated hitter Rajai Davis, who was on first when Cabrera hit his shot to deep center. “I looked at Anthony (Gose) and said, ‘Why aren’t you running?’ Then I saw why.”

Cabrera clubbed a three-run home run in the sixth inning to break a scoreless tie, hitting his 13th home run off the porch of the television camera stand in straightaway center, at least 440 feet from the plate. He added an RBI double to the wall in right center in the eighth for the only other run of the game.

“He has power to all fields,” Price said, “and he shows it in batting practice every day. He’ll hit one to right, right center, center and left -- all in four swings.”

The left-handed Price (6-2) threw all strikes to the first five batters he faced and got help from four double plays in his walk-free, eight-strikeout, third complete game of the season and second in a row. He threw just 93 pitches, getting 67 strikes as Detroit won for the fourth time in five games following an eight-game losing streak.

“I don’t know about that being typical David Price,” Cleveland manager Terry Francona said, “but he pitched pretty good. His stuff had so much life. We actually did a good job getting some hits off him, going the other way on some. But they turned four double plays.”

Right-hander Danny Salazar (6-2) nearly matched Price, allowing seven hits while walking one and fanning six in seven innings.

”I thought he had his best stuff,“ Francona said of his starter. ”They got those two singles (ahead of Cabrera) and then he tried throwing a cutter.

“It was middle, middle (of the plate). And Miguel does what Miguel does -- he hits those mistakes.”

Gose grounded a single to right and Davis a single past short before Cabrera unleashed his power.

Price threw mostly fastballs, clocked largely between 93 and 96 mph while thrown around the fringes of the strike zone. He lauded the four double plays the Tigers turned on his behalf.

“Eight outs on four pitches, that’s always huge,” Price said. “Especially when the score is tied like that. It’s an inning killer and a rally starter.”

The third of the four double plays came in the top of the sixth. Indians’ first baseman Carlos Santana hit a sharp grounder in the hole that shortstop Jose Iglesias picked on the run. He made a half-turn and a casual but sharp snap throw to second, where Ian Kinsler turned the ball for the second out.

“Off the bat I thought it was a hit,” Price said. “And then when Jose got it I still thought it was a hit.”

Davis made a bold bid for the first run of the game in the opening inning. He tried to score from second on a tapper back to the pitcher by left fielder Yoenis Cespedes. But Santana was alert at first base and threw home so catcher Yan Gomes could tag out the sliding Davis and complete a double play.

The Tigers turned a double play in the third with runners on first and second and one out to keep the game scoreless. Their fourth came in the eighth.

NOTES: Detroit optioned struggling RHP Shane Greene to Triple-A Toledo on Friday, creating a roster spot for the advancement of LHP Ian Krol to the bullpen. ... Cleveland is expected to recall RHP Scott Atchison from a rehab assignment on Saturday and make a roster move to open a spot for him. ... Tigers RHP Justin Verlander will be activated to make his first start of the season on Saturday. RHP Angel Nesbitt was optioned to the minors to open a roster spot. ... Cleveland is now 11-14 in starts against southpaws this season, but with eight wins in its last 13 tries.