Simon, Tigers blank Indians

DETROIT -- It was a decision that never had to be made, which was probably a pretty good thing.

Detroit right-hander Alfredo Simon flirted with a no-hitter for the second time in four starts Saturday night before giving up a two-out double in the sixth inning to Cleveland left fielder Michael Brantley, who lined a 2-0 pitch into the right field corner.

The Tigers ended up beating the Indians 6-0 on a combined three-hitter by three pitchers. It was only Detroit’s fourth in its last 16 games and came with the help of home runs by right fielder J.D. Martinez and left fielder Tyler Collins.

Brantley’s double came on Simon’s 92nd pitch and the hit saved Tigers manager Brad Ausmus from having to decide whether to take Simon out with a no-hitter on the line or leave him in and risk having a high number of pitches increase his chances of injury.

Simon (12-9) pitched through seven innings, giving up one more hit, with right-handers Alex Wilson (one single) and Bruce Rondon (three batters) finishing up.

“I wouldn’t worry at 110-112 (pitches) if we had a six-run lead,” Ausmus said. “I’d be more worried if when we get to eighth or ninth inning we were at 130 pitches. That’s when I’d start to worry.”

“I know I had a lot of pitches,” said Simon, who walked four and fanned five, “so I don’t think I was going to throw the nine innings.”

Simon pitched his first complete game, a one-hit shutout, on Aug. 20 against Texas, the lone hit being a two-out double in the fifth by second baseman Rougned Odor. He threw 116 pitches in that outing and 112 in his seven innings Saturday night.

In between, though, he was pummeled for 14 runs in two starts.

“Simon has been kind of Dr. Jekyl and Mr. Hyde the last month,” Ausmus said. “Really, I like the Dr. Jekyl a lot better than I like the Mr. Hyde.”

Simon is 4-0 against Cleveland this year and began the game establishing his fastball, then quickly making his go-to pitch a curve that had great bite.

”Once he got a feel for his breaking ball,“ Indians manager Terry Francona said, ”he was really tough. He’s been pitching very well against us.

“With that kind of stuff, if comes together on a certain night, it doesn’t matter what he’s done recently.”

Right-hander Danny Salazar (12-8) lost to Detroit for the third time in four decisions this season, lasting just 3 2/3 innings. He gave up six runs, eight hits with one walk and one strikeout.

”He made a lot of mistakes early on,“ Francona said. ”He got that double play (in the first), but they got a run on those three two-out hits in the second. He made a lot of very hittable mistakes after that.

“He didn’t have the good off-speed command that he normally has. His mistakes left the ballpark.”

Center fielder Rajai Davis knocked Salazar out with a two-out RBI triple in the fourth. Second baseman Ian Kinsler greeted right-hander Jeff Manship with a single in front of the plate to score Davis. Collins had hit his third home run, a one-out solo shot, earlier in the inning.

Martinez had been without an RBI since being moved to cleanup five games ago and broke through for a two-run homer with two outs in the third, his 35th of the season. First baseman Miguel Cabrera walked in front of him.

Rookie Tigers catcher James McCann singled in a run in the second to break a scoreless tie.

NOTES: Tigers LHP Daniel Norris (right oblique) will throw a light bullpen Sunday with RHP Anibal Sanchez (inflamed rotator cuff) doing likewise Sunday or Monday. ... Indians RHP Carlos Carrasco (right shoulder) threw a satisfactory bullpen and manager Terry Francona declared him fit to start Tuesday. ... Slumping Detroit DH Victor Martinez won’t be dropped lower than his current fifth spot in the batting order. “We need his production,” manager Brad Ausmus said. ... RF Lonnie Chisenhall entered Saturday hitting .378 since his recall from the minors and manager Terry Francona says confidence is a big part of that. “I just think it plays such a big part in our game,” Francona said. Chisenhall was 0-for-4 Saturday night.