Kipnis keys Indians past Tigers

DETROIT -- The Cleveland Indians have the Detroit Tigers’ number this year and entering Saturday that number is seven.

As in seven times the two teams have played this season and seven times Cleveland has come out the winner.

Jason Kipnis drove in three runs with two triples and Lonnie Chisenhall had a two-run triple to lead the Indians Friday in their 7-4 victory over Detroit that increased their current winning streak to seven games.

The finish was tense, though, as Detroit rallied for a run in the ninth and had the tying run at the plate in the person of Miguel Cabrera, who sent a deep fly ball to right center that said “triple” even for the slow first baseman.

But center fielder Rajai Davis flagged the ball down, juggled it and re-caught it as it bounced off his left arm -- just before he crashed into the scoreboard.

”I looked up and I saw Miggy at second base,“ Davis said. ”I was kind of wondering why we were throwing home. Catcher Chris Gimenez finally threw over to Kipnis covering first for the game-ending double play.

”There was a lot of excitement on that last play,“ Davis said. ”I knew if I don’t catch that ball, they all score. Tie ball game.

“And in any other park. Tie ball game.”

Danny Salazar (9-3) wasn’t his sharpest but kept Detroit scoreless through four and wound up lasting 5 2/3 innings, allowing three runs on four hits plus five walks to go to 7-0 versus Detroit, which had a four-game winning streak ended.

Dan Otero pitched 1 1/3 shutout innings, Brian Shaw worked a scoreless eighth and Cody Allen allowed an RBI single to Cameron Maybin in the ninth before finishing up the win.

Maybin’s single left runners on first and second with one out and brought up Cabrera.

”Miggy comes up, tying run,“ Cleveland skipper Terry Francona said. ”When he hit the ball, it was ‘stay in

”Then the momentary fumble. I think all that happened is they probably got him for traveling.

”Unbelievable play by Rajai to run that ball down,“ Kipnis said. ”Probably the last guy you want to see come up in that situation. He put a great swing on it.

”For him to chase that ball down completely saved the day for us. They had no idea what was going on so we were just able to turn the double play.

“This meant a lot to us, especially against Detroit.”

Jordan Zimmermann (9-4) lasted just 3 2/3 innings in his shortest start of the season. He didn’t walk a batter and struck out three.

Mike Pelfrey made his first relief appearance of the season and worked 4 1/3 scoreless innings, allowing three hits and no walks.

“He was outstanding, did an excellent job,” Detroit manager Brad Ausmus said “He picked us up, picked the bullpen up. He was a huge part of the game for us.”

But throwing 48 pitches put his scheduled Tuesday start against Miami in jeopardy.

Seven of the nine hits Zimmermann allowed came with two strikes.

“I made plenty of mistakes all night -- 0-2 and I‘m giving up hits all night,” Zimmermann said. “I couldn’t get anything in to lefties and it was just a horrible night for me.”

Two singles plus a walk loaded the bases for Detroit in the fifth, leading to three runs off Salazar.

Ian Kinsler singled in the first and the other two came home when Maybin hit into an RBI force at second and shortstop Francisco Lindor threw the ball wildly to first for an error.

Kipnis tripled two batters after a pair of one-out singles in the third to break a scoreless tie and Chisenhall tripled home two in the fourth after a triple by Jose Ramirez and a hit batter.

Gimenez singled in Chisenhall and scored on a double by Carlos Santana. Kipnis followed with another triple again to score Santana and drive Zimmermann out of the game. The Indians led 7-0.

NOTES: Tigers SS Jose Iglesias got the day off Friday, with UTL Andrew Romine taking his place in manager Brad Ausmus’ lineup. Iglesias was hitting .200 off Indians’ starter RHP Danny Salazar. ... Indians’ C Yan Gomes didn’t start for the second game in a row as he recuperates from having a cyst in his back drained. “He’s available as the backup,” manager Terry Francona said. “He should be able to play (Saturday). I just didn’t want to push it.” ... Detroit signed its No. 1 draft choice, RHP Matt Manning of Sheldon High School in Sacramento, Calif., for an estimated slot bonus of more than $3.5 million. ... Cleveland CF Rajai Davis returned to the starting lineup after sitting out a game. His 21 steals lead the league, prompting his manager from last year, Brad Ausmus, to quip, “That’s a shock.”