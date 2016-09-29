Cabrera's 3-run HR helps Tigers beat Indians, rain

DETROIT -- If there's one player in baseball who can put a team on his back and carry it to the playoffs, it's Miguel Cabrera.

"He is who he is," rookie right-hander Michael Fulmer of Detroit said after Cabrera's three-run home run in the fifth Wednesday night gave the Tigers a rain-shortened 6-3 victory over the Cleveland Indians. "He's Miggy, the best hitter on the planet."

Rain that had fallen almost constantly since the third inning started going up-tempo as rookie Joseph Colon (1-3) began the bottom of the fifth with Jose Iglesias getting a leadoff single and Cameron Maybin following with a one-out base hit.

Cabrera then launched a low line drive into the seats in right field for his 37th home run of the season. Three batters later, with the fifth completed, the rains increased to the point where the field had to be covered for the second time in the evening. After a wait of 72 minutes, it was called off.

"I think the umpires were in concert with the league and us," manager Terry Francona of Cleveland said. "They were good about communicating with us. You try to use common sense. You also know the Tigers are playing for a lot. So we talked before and actually during the rain delays.

"I think they did a good job of handling it. Nobody wants to stay until (3 am), knowing that (Thursday) might be a long one too."

If Thursday's game gets rained out Cleveland would have to return to Detroit to play the makeup -- if it has a bearing on the postseason.

"We're in a situation where we've got to win games," Cabrera said. "We've got to go out there and win, that's it."

The Detroit win kept the Tigers one game behind Baltimore, which currently holds the American League's second wild-card berth and also won Wednesday night.

Iglesias was given a hit for a line drive that right fielder Lonnie Chisenhall lost in the lights, the ball hitting off his glove hand.

"It's a tough way to start (an inning)," Francona said. "But there's some things that happened after that, too. You'd like to see him execute some more pitches."

Blaine Hardy (1-0) picked up the win for Detroit with 1 2/3 innings of scoreless relief following rookie Michael Fulmer, who had control problems that didn't go away after a 45-minute rain delay between halves of the third inning.

Detroit gave Fulmer a 3-1 lead, but an RBI single by Rajai Davis with one out in the fourth made it 3-2 and chased the rookie, leaving him and his 3.06 ERA three innings shy of qualifying for the league ERA title. Carlos Santana grounded a two-out RBI single to left center off Hardy to tie the score.

"I think he had a little trouble commanding the ball," manager Brad Ausmus of Detroit said. "I don't think his stuff was bad but he had trouble with command.

"And really, after, I was a little bit reticent to put him back out there in the rain just because where he's at with his innings. He's a young player, and then after Cleveland scored, I just felt we should go with someone else."

"I was more worried about the win," Fulmer said. "I'd rather pitch in the postseason than get a personal achievement, honestly. Seriously, it might be a once-in-a-lifetime chance. You never know. I'm wanting that feeling and this team's wanting that feeling and hopefully we can get it done these next four games."

The Tigers wasted no time teeing off on reliever Cody Anderson after the first rain delay. James McCann and Iglesias each yanked doubles to left and Ian Kinsler drilled the first pitch he saw into the seats in left center, his 27th home run of the season to give Detroit a 3-1 lead.

The Indians loaded the bases against Fulmer with nobody out in the third on a single plus two walks, but the rookie got two infield popups and a groundout to strand all three runners. A strikeout and flyout had left Indians at the corners in the second.

Cleveland scored in the opening inning when Jason Kipnis walked and came home on a two-out double to the wall in right center by Santana.

NOTES: 3B Nick Castellanos, who had a pinch-double after being activated off the disabled list on Tuesday, returned to Detroit's starting lineup for the first time since getting hit on the hand by a pitch Aug. 5. He was 0-for-1 with a walk. ... Indians manager Terry Francona has settled on his pitching rotation for the remainder of the regular season. LHP Ryan Merritt starts Thursday, RHP Adam Plutkoon Friday, followed by RHP Trevor Bauer and RHP Josh Tomlin. ... Tigers manager Brad Ausmus said RHP Ryan Zimmermann will open Detroit's series in Atlanta, followed by LHP Matt Boyd or RHP Buck Farmer on Saturday and RHP Justin Verlander on Sunday. ... Because Cleveland OF Abraham Almonte is ineligible for the postseason, OFs Coco Crisp, Rajai Davis and Brandon Guyer will get most of the corner outfield play through Sunday, Francona said.