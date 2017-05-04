Ramirez, Carrasco lead Indians past Tigers

DETROIT -- Carlos Carrasco didn't feel his best, but he still had enough stamina to deliver a quality start for the Cleveland Indians.

Carrasco tossed six strong innings and the Indians edged the Detroit Tigers 3-2 on Wednesday at Comerica Park. Battling a fever, Carrasco limited the Tigers to two runs on five hits, with five strikeouts, while throwing 91 pitches.

"Had to make an adjustment and that's what I did," Carrasco said. "Not trying to worry about (the illness). Just worry about the game. When I wasn't pitching, we've got a great trainer who takes care of everything."

Left-hander Andrew Miller struck out four batters in two innings of relief, and Cody Allen collected his seventh save despite a shaky ninth for the Indians (15-12).

"He got to about 90 (pitches) and, just where they were in the lineup, we had asked enough of him," manager Terry Francona said. "You could turn it over to Andrew, at least make them make a decision to leave their lefties in or turn them around, and then it would help our guys later."

Allen walked Victor Martinez and James McCann on four pitches each, sandwiching a strikeout. Mikie Mahtook then flied out and Jim Adduci struck out, ending the game.

"He was rushing," Francona said of his closer. "Mick (pitching coach Mickey Callaway) went out and tried to slow him down a little bit. Everything was just in a rush, for whatever reason. But you also saw his competitive side where he didn't wilt. He competed and found a way."

Jose Ramirez's two-run triple highlighted Cleveland's three-run fourth.

Ramirez, who also scored a run, increased his team-high RBI total to 23 with his fourth-inning extra-base hit. Francisco Lindor added two hits and scored a run.

Matthew Boyd (2-2) took the loss for Detroit (14-13), allowing three runs and five hits over 7 2/3 innings. It was the longest outing by a Tigers starter this season.

"I think we played good enough to win; it's just the guy on the other side threw a real good game as well," Boyd said. "He was a few pitches better than me tonight. Just wish we would have come out on top."

Adduci led the offense with two hits and an RBI, and Victor Martinez added a sacrifice fly.

The Tigers, who won the first two games of the series, had their three-game winning streak snapped.

Boyd didn't allow a hit until the fourth, when the Indians awoke with a three-run outburst. Lindor led off with an infield single and Michael Brantley singled to right field.

One out later, Ramirez ripped a shot into the right-center gap that eluded center fielder Tyler Collins' diving attempt.

"Really, it just comes down to one pitch," Boyd said. "I tried to go in on him (with a fastball) and it ended up going away. It just ran on me. I missed my spot. Outside of that, I felt pretty good with it."

The two-run triple was followed by Jason Kipnis' sacrifice fly, giving Cleveland a 3-0 lead.

"Jose got the big hit," Francona said. "We didn't knock the ball all over the ballpark and that ball almost got caught. Collins made a really nice effort. That scores two for us and then we get a sac fly and our night was over."

The Tigers broke through against Carrasco in the fifth on Adduci's one-out single, which drove home Collins from second base.

NOTES: Indians RHP Corey Kluber was placed on the 10-day disabled list on Wednesday with a lower back strain. The team's ace lasted just three innings Tuesday in a 5-2 loss at Detroit. He has been battling the back issue for approximately a month. "The hope is after a couple of days he feels better and he can get back into his program, because he's been on a pretty good program," manager Terry Francona said. RHP Joe Colon was recalled from Triple-A Columbus on Wednesday. ... The Indians will likely recall RHP Mike Clevinger from Triple-A Columbus this weekend and put him in Kluber's rotation spot on Sunday. ... Detroit RF J.D. Martinez remains on the 10-day disabled list and is not close to returning. He has been sidelined since late March with a right foot sprain. "There is no schedule for him to go out on a rehab," manager Brad Ausmus said. ... Tigers 2B Ian Kinsler departed after the sixth inning with left hamstring tightness. He will be reevaluated on Thursday.