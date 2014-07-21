Preview: Indians at Twins

The Cleveland Indians settled for a series victory over the American League Central front-runners while the Minnesota Twins dropped to the bottom of the division after being on the wrong end of a sweep. The Indians look to continue their momentum when they open a three-game series against the host Twins on Monday. Cleveland was unable to complete an historic four-game sweep of Detroit, suffering a 5-1 setback on Sunday to fall 5 1/2 back of the Tigers.

The Indians continue their tour of the AL Central, after the stop in Minnesota, when they wrap up the 11-game trek in Kansas City. The Twins tumbled versus Tampa Bay after mustering only six runs in the series and fell nine games under .500. “We’re a long way from .500, frankly,” Minnesota general manager Terry Ryan told MLB.com. “I’ve got a fair idea of what we’re doing, where we’re at and who’s ahead of us ... This hasn’t been good.”

TV: 8:10 p.m. ET, STO (Cleveland), FSN North (Minnesota)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Indians LH T.J. House (1-2, 4.40 ERA) vs. Twins LH Kris Johnson (0-1, 5.40)

House is expected to be recalled from Triple-A Columbus in order to make his ninth start and 10th appearance for Cleveland. The 24-year-old is likely pitching on a limited basis as starter Justin Masterson works his way back from a knee injury. House answered his first major-league win on July 5 by laboring through 4 2/3 innings of a no-decision five days later against the New York Yankees.

Johnson struggled mightily in his last outing, permitting a pair of two-run homers and five runs total in four innings en route to a 6-2 setback to Colorado on July 11. The 29-year-old needs to make the most of his time as Ricky Nolasco isn’t expected back from flexor pronator stiffness in his right elbow until next month. Johnson held the fort in his lone home start this season on May 1, scattering four hits over 4 1/3 innings before exiting after his pitch count was elevated by six walks.

WALK-OFFS

1. Cleveland C Yan Gomes is 9-for-18 with two homers and five runs scored in his last five games in which he had a plate appearance.

2. Minnesota 1B Joe Mauer was able to swing a bat on Sunday for the first time since going on the disabled list with a strained right oblique.

3. After going 1-for-16 in his first five meetings with the Twins, Indians SS Asdrubal Cabrera went 6-for-9 with three runs scored and three RBIs on May 7-8.

PREDICTION: Indians 3, Twins 1