Preview: Indians at Twins

Although his contract talks reportedly haven’t gone very far, Kurt Suzuki continues to produce on the field. The All-Star catcher looks to continue his strong season as the Minnesota Twins vie for a series victory over the visiting Cleveland Indians on Tuesday. Suzuki, who is blistering 22-for-60 in his last 17 games, had a two-run double among his three hits in Minnesota’s 4-3 victory on Monday.

While Suzuki is batting .311 - a full 79 points higher than his 2013 average -- Yan Gomes hasn’t been too shabby in his own right. Gomes, who ripped an RBI double in the fifth inning Monday, is 10-for-21 with two homers and five RBIs in his last six starts. Monday’s setback proved to be disheartening for the Indians, who had made themselves at home at Target Field by winning the previous six meetings.

TV: 8:10 p.m. ET, STO (Cleveland), FSN North (Minnesota)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Indians RH Danny Salazar (1-4, 5.53 ERA) vs. Twins RH Yohan Pino (1-2, 4.39)

Salazar is expected to be recalled from Triple-A Columbus to make his ninth start of the season. The 24-year-old Dominican has faced the Twins on three occasions - and has settled for a pair of no-decisions in his meetings this season. Salazar permitted two runs in 5 2/3 innings on April 4 before allowing three runs in 6 1/3 on May 7.

Pino picked up his first career victory after allowing one run for the second straight start and scattering seven hits in five innings against Seattle on July 10. For his efforts, the 30-year-old Venezuelan was promptly demoted to Triple-A Rochester after the contest. The move was made in part to get additional pitching time for Pino, who has yielded only 10 hits in his last 11 innings.

WALK-OFFS

1. Cleveland SS Asdrubal Cabrera’s availability for Tuesday is unclear after exiting the series opener with lower-back spasms.

2. Minnesota LF Josh Willingham, who has hit safely in four of his last five outings, belted the go-ahead homer in the eighth inning on Monday.

3. Indians RHP Justin Masterson is expected to make one more appearance with Triple-A Columbus as he works his way back from a right knee injury.

PREDICTION: Indians 5, Twins 2