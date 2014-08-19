Preview: Indians at Twins

After failing to do much damage to Kansas City’s playoff hopes, the Minnesota Twins will try to derail the Cleveland Indians’ chances when they host their division rivals in the opener of a three-game series Tuesday. Despite residing in the basement of the American League Central, Minnesota had an opportunity to help make Kansas City’s hold on first place less comfortable but came away from their four-game set with only one victory. Trevor Plouffe belted a three-run homer in the ninth on Monday to get the Twins within 6-4, but it wasn’t enough to overcome another shaky performance by Trevor May, who has surrendered 10 runs on 13 hits and 13 walks over nine innings in three appearances - two starts - during his first month in the major leagues.

The Indians are coming off a 3-2 homestand that concluded with Sunday’s 4-1 loss to Baltimore. Cleveland took an early lead as it was attempting to complete a three-game sweep, but Danny Salazar (two runs in five innings) was unable to hold it as the Indians finished with just two hits. The club enters the series 6 1/2 games behind Kansas City in the division and 4 1/2 out of the second AL wild-card spot.

TV: 8:10 p.m. ET, SportsTime Ohio (Cleveland), FSN North (Minnesota)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Indians RH Trevor Bauer (4-7, 4.35 ERA) vs. Twins RH Kyle Gibson (11-9, 3.96)

Bauer’s winless streak reached five starts Wednesday as he settled for a no-decision against Arizona despite allowing only two runs and four hits with nine strikeouts in a career-high eight innings. The 23-year-old has not won since yielding three runs in six frames against the Tigers in Detroit on July 18 for his first victory in six road decisions this season. Bauer followed that triumph with a loss at Minnesota five days later, as he also gave up three runs over six innings in his first career meeting with the Twins.

Gibson makes his first home start after a string of four consecutive road outings during which he went 3-1. The 26-year-old limited Houston to one run and six hits over 7 2/3 innings on Wednesday as he improved to 7-6 in 15 turns on the road this season. Gibson was victorious against the Indians on the road in his season debut on April 5 and settled for a no-decision in Cleveland on May 5, allowing a total of one run and five hits over 12 innings.

WALK-OFFS

1. Minnesota is 1-3 on its 10-game homestand.

2. Cleveland’s starting pitchers have allowed a total of five runs over the last seven games.

3. Twins RF Oswaldo Arcia has belted four of his 12 home runs this season over his last six contests.

PREDICTION: Twins 4, Indians 2